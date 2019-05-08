OKLAHOMA!
Click Here for More Articles on OKLAHOMA!

Photo: Lin-Manuel Miranda Hits the OKLAHOMA! Chili Line

May. 8, 2019  

One of the hottest lines on Broadway isn't for rush tickets or the stage door, it's for Aunt Eller's chili at Oklahoma! Spotted this week was Lin-Manuel Miranda sampling the tasty morsel. Check out the photo below!

Also seen on the chili line recently have been Donald Glover, Ruthie Ann Miles, Marsha Mason, Paul Rudnick and Lea Salonga.

Directed by Daniel Fish, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma! came to Broadway direct from a critically acclaimed, sold out run at St. Ann's Warehouse this past fall.

The cast stars Will Brill as Ali Hakim, Anthony Cason as Cord Elam, Damon Daunno as Curly McLain, James Davis as Will Parker, Gabrielle Hamilton as Lead Dancer, Rebecca Naomi Jones as Laurey Williams, Will Mann as Mike, Mallory Portnoy as Gertie Cummings, Ali Stroker as Ado Annie, Mitch Tebo as Andrew Carnes, two-time Tony Award-nominee Mary Testa as Aunt Eller and Patrick Vaill as Jud Fry. The cast also includes: Chris Bannow, Demetia Hopkins-Greene, Sasha Hutchings, Denver Milord, Kristie Dale Sanders, Chelsea Lee Williams.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

buy tickets


Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • The 2019 Lucille Lortel Awards - Full List of Winners!
  • TOOTSIE, THE FERRYMAN and More Win New York Drama Critics' Circle Awards
  • Caroline Bowman and Caroline Innerbichler Will Lead FROZEN National Tour
  • Breaking: Roundabout and the ART will Bring 1776 Back to Broadway, Directed by Diane Paulus
  • Photo Flash: Meet the Cast of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Paper Mill
  • Photos: Lady Gaga, Billy Porter, AIN'T TOO PROUD And More Wow The Met Gala

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup