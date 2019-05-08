Photo: Lin-Manuel Miranda Hits the OKLAHOMA! Chili Line

Click Here for More Articles on OKLAHOMA!

One of the hottest lines on Broadway isn't for rush tickets or the stage door, it's for Aunt Eller's chili at Oklahoma! Spotted this week was Lin-Manuel Miranda sampling the tasty morsel. Check out the photo below!

Also seen on the chili line recently have been Donald Glover, Ruthie Ann Miles, Marsha Mason, Paul Rudnick and Lea Salonga.

Directed by Daniel Fish, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma! came to Broadway direct from a critically acclaimed, sold out run at St. Ann's Warehouse this past fall.

The cast stars Will Brill as Ali Hakim, Anthony Cason as Cord Elam, Damon Daunno as Curly McLain, James Davis as Will Parker, Gabrielle Hamilton as Lead Dancer, Rebecca Naomi Jones as Laurey Williams, Will Mann as Mike, Mallory Portnoy as Gertie Cummings, Ali Stroker as Ado Annie, Mitch Tebo as Andrew Carnes, two-time Tony Award-nominee Mary Testa as Aunt Eller and Patrick Vaill as Jud Fry. The cast also includes: Chris Bannow, Demetia Hopkins-Greene, Sasha Hutchings, Denver Milord, Kristie Dale Sanders, Chelsea Lee Williams.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You