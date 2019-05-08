Wake Up With BWW 5/9: Encores!' HIGH BUTTON SHOES Begins, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

We'd like to wish a happy first performance to Encores!' High Button Shoes, starring Betsy Wolfe, Michael Urie, and more!

Yesterday, it was announced that Caroline Bowman and Caroline Innerbichler will lead the upcoming National Tour of Frozen. The pair will play Elsa and Anna, respectively.

We have a release date for the upcoming West Side Story film remake! The film will be released on December 18, 2020!

Read more on these and other stories below!

1) Caroline Bowman and Caroline Innerbichler Will Lead FROZEN National Tour

Disney Theatrical Productions has just announced the women who will star in the Frozen North American tour as Elsa and Anna, the heroic sisters at the heart of the joy-filled musical.Caroline Bowman will play Elsa and Caroline Innerbichler will play Anna, with additional casting to be announced in the coming months.. (more...)

2) WEST SIDE STORY Film to be Released on December 18, 2020

by TV News Desk

The Walt Disney Studios has unveiled its upcoming slate following the recent acquisition of the Fox film studios, including changes to previously dated films and a number of major additions.. (more...)

3) Documentary Highlighting Industrial Musicals, BATHTUBS OVER BROADWAY, To Start Streaming on Netflix May 9

by Paul Smith

Get ready for another binge watch! Netflix will start streaming Bathtubs Over Broadway on Friday, May 9. Directed by Dava Whisenant, the documentary peels the back the curtain on the forgotten industrial musicals.. (more...)

4) Photo Flash: Meet the Cast of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Paper Mill

Paper Mill Playhouse presents the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical Disney's Beauty and the Beast with music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice, and book by Linda Woolverton.. (more...)

5) Barbara Perry, Broadway Veteran and DICK VAN DYKE SHOW Star, Dies at 97

by Stephanie Wild

Barbara Perry, the actress best known for her role on The Dick Van Dyke Show, passed away on Sunday, May 5, at age 97, according to the New York Daily News.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

Encores! HIGH BUTTON SHOES begins performances tonight!

New York City Center presents for High Button Shoes, the final Encores! production of the City Center 75th Anniversary Season. The production will feature Aidan Alberto (Stevie), Jennifer Allen (Shirley Simpkins), Kevin Chamberlin (Mr. Pontdue), Carla Duren (Fran), Chester Gregory (Papa Longstreet), Mylinda Hull (Nancy), Marc Koeck (Oggle), Matt Loehr (Uncle Willy), Wayne Pretlow (Elmer Simpkins),Michael Urie (Harrison Floy), and Betsy Wolfe (Sara Longstreet).

BWW Exclusive: Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: Fionnula Flanagan

The Tony Awards are like Christmas in June for theatre lovers, and that makes this year's nominees the reason for the season. This year's Tony nominees transported us with the magic of theatre, and we're saluting their work by taking a closer look at their extraordinary accomplishments. Today we're studying up on Fionnula Flanagan!

Set Your DVR...

Bryan Cranston will appear on THE LATE SHOW WITH Stephen Colbert tonight!

Kenneth Branagh will appear on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH James Corden tonight!

What we're geeking out over: Will Smith Previews His 'Friend Like Me' From the Live-Action ALADDIN Film

Last night, Will Smith appeared on The Tonight Show, where he talked about his upcoming role as the iconic Genie in the live action Aladdin film.

"Robin Williams smashed that role," Smith said. He originally said "Hell no" when it was offered to him.

What changed his mind, was putting his own spin on the Genie's big number, Friend Like Me, which gave Jimmy Fallon a preview of.

What we're watching: Gloria Estefan Releases 'Conga' Video Ahead of ON YOUR FEET! Arriving in London

Gloria Estefan releases conga video ahead of the UK Premiere of On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan opening at the London Coliseum.

ON YOUR FEET! is the inspiring true love story of Emilio and Gloria and charts their journey from its origins in Cuba, onto the streets of Miami and finally to international superstardom and features some of the most iconic pops songs of the era, including 'Rhythm is Gonna Get You', 'Conga', 'Get On Your Feet', 'Don't Want To Lose You' and '1-2-3'.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!





