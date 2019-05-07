WATCH NOW! Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: Fionnula Flanagan

The Tony Awards are like Christmas in June for theatre lovers, and that makes this year's nominees the reason for the season. This year's Tony nominees transported us with the magic of theatre, and we're saluting their work by taking a closer look at their extraordinary accomplishments. Today we're studying up on Fionnula Flanagan!

Quick Facts About Fionnula Flanagan

Her Nomination: Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

The Show: The Ferryman

The Role: Aunt Maggie Far Away

Up Against: Celia Keenan-Bolger (To Kill a Mockingbird), Kristine Nielsen (Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus), Julie White (Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus), Ruth Wilson (King Lear)

Did You Know?: She made her Broadway debut playing another character named Maggie in 1968's Lovers.

Fionnula on Her Nomination: "This is my second Tony nomination. The first one I was completely unprepared for. I was just completely dazzled and intimidated. I don't feel so intimidated this time around, but I do feel dazzled. This is the center of the world for theatre."

Watch below as Fionnula tells us all about want this nomination means to her, how she's preparing for the Tonys, and so much more!





