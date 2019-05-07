2019 AWARDS SEASON
Click Here for More Articles on 2019 AWARDS SEASON

WATCH NOW! Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: Fionnula Flanagan

May. 7, 2019  

The Tony Awards are like Christmas in June for theatre lovers, and that makes this year's nominees the reason for the season. This year's Tony nominees transported us with the magic of theatre, and we're saluting their work by taking a closer look at their extraordinary accomplishments. Today we're studying up on Fionnula Flanagan!

Quick Facts About Fionnula Flanagan

Her Nomination: Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

The Show: The Ferryman

The Role: Aunt Maggie Far Away

Up Against: Celia Keenan-Bolger (To Kill a Mockingbird), Kristine Nielsen (Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus), Julie White (Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus), Ruth Wilson (King Lear)

Did You Know?: She made her Broadway debut playing another character named Maggie in 1968's Lovers.

WATCH NOW! Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: Fionnula FlanaganWATCH NOW! Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: Fionnula Flanagan

WATCH NOW! Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: Fionnula Flanagan

Fionnula on Her Nomination: "This is my second Tony nomination. The first one I was completely unprepared for. I was just completely dazzled and intimidated. I don't feel so intimidated this time around, but I do feel dazzled. This is the center of the world for theatre."

Watch below as Fionnula tells us all about want this nomination means to her, how she's preparing for the Tonys, and so much more!

WATCH NOW! Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: Fionnula Flanagan
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles

From This Author BroadwayWorld TV



  • WATCH NOW! Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: Fionnula Flanagan
  • VIDEO: Get A First Look At Asolo Rep's SWEENEY TODD
  • WATCH NOW! Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: Toni-Leslie James
  • WATCH NOW! Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: Eddie Perfect
  • WATCH NOW! Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: Bob Martin
  • WATCH NOW! Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: Robin de Jesus

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup