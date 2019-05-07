Caroline Bowman and Caroline Innerbichler Will Lead FROZEN National Tour

Disney Theatrical Productions has just announced the women who will star in the Frozen North American tour as Elsa and Anna, the heroic sisters at the heart of the joy-filled musical. Caroline Bowman will play Elsa and Caroline Innerbichler will play Anna, with additional casting to be announced in the coming months.

Caroline Bowman (Elsa) has starred in Broadway and touring productions as Nicola in Kinky Boots, Elphaba in Wicked, Eva Peron in Evita, Lady of the Lake in Spamalot, and Carmen in Fame. She holds a BFA from Penn State.

Caroline Innerbichler (Anna). Credits include: Little House on the Prairie (national tour); Guys and Dolls, Little House on the Prairie (Guthrie Theater); Mamma Mia!, White Christmas, The Sound of Music, The Pirates of Penzance (Ordway Center); Grease, The Little Mermaid, Fiddler on the Roof, Bye Bye Birdie (Chanhassen Dinner Theatres); Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley (Ensemble Theatre Company); Hair (7th House Theater); Ragtime (Park Square Theatre).

From the producers of The Lion King and Aladdin, Disney's Frozen, the Tony®-nominated Best Musical, will launch a North American tour this fall, commencing in Schenectady, NY prior to an official opening at The Hollywood Pantages in Los Angeles. Heralded by The New Yorker as "thrilling" and "genuinely moving," Frozen has emerged as the biggest hit musical of the last two seasons, breaking four St. James Theatre house records and placing in the top 10 best-selling shows every week since opening in March 2018.

For more information, including a list of currently announced cities, visit FrozenTheMusical.com/Tour.

In addition to the Broadway company and the North American tour launching this fall, Frozen will be mounted in London and Australia in 2020 and in Hamburg in 2021.

A mysterious secret. A family torn apart. As one sister struggles with being an outsider and harnessing her powers within, the other sets out on a thrilling adventure to bring her family together once again. Both are searching for love, but they'll learn that to find it they'll have to look inside themselves first.

Frozen is melting hearts on Broadway in an all-new production created for the stage by an award-winning team. It features the songs you know and love from the original Oscar®-winning film, plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers by the film's songwriters, Oscar winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez and EGOT winner Robert Lopez. Joining them on a creative team that has won a cumulative 16 Tonys Awards are Oscar winner Jennifer Lee (book), Tony and Olivier Award winner Michael Grandage (director), and Tony winner Rob Ashford (choreographer).

The design team for Frozen includes scenic and costume design by two-time Tony and Olivier Award winner Christopher Oram, lighting design by six-time Tony winner Natasha Katz, sound design by seven-time Tony nominee Peter Hylenski, video design by Tony winner Finn Ross, puppet design by Michael Curry, hair design by David Brian Brown, makeup design by Anne Ford-Coates, and special effects design by Jeremy Chernick.

Two-time Tony Award winner Stephen Oremus is music supervisor and creates vocal, incidental and dance arrangements. He is joined on the music team by Tony nominee Dave Metzger (orchestrations), Chris Montan (executive music producer), David Chase (additional dance arrangements), and Faith Seetoo(music director).

An unforgettable theatrical experience filled with sensational special effects, stunning sets and costumes, and powerhouse performances, Frozen is everything you want in a musical: It's moving. It's spectacular. And above all, it's pure Broadway joy.

Frozen is produced by Disney Theatrical Productions (under the direction of Thomas Schumacher).

