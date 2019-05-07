WEST SIDE STORY Film to be Released on December 18, 2020

The Walt Disney Studios Has Announced Its Film Release Schedule

The Walt Disney Studios has unveiled its upcoming slate following the recent acquisition of the FOX film studios, including changes to previously dated films and a number of major additions.

Among the films announced in the slate is the highly anticipated Steven Spielberg film adaptation of WEST SIDE STORY will debut on December 18, 2020 in the pre-Christmas slot.

The Walt Disney Studios' 2019 summer slate includes Disney's Aladdin on May 24, Fox's Dark Phoenix on June 7, Pixar's Toy Story 4 on June 21, Fox's Stuber on July 12, and Disney's The Lion King on July 19. FOX 2000's The Art of Racing in the Rain moves up to Aug. 9, and FOX Searchlight's Ready or Not will release on Aug. 23, while three films move to later dates: Ad Astra (9/20/19), The New Mutants (4/3/20), and Artemis Fowl (5/29/20).

The Studios' 2019 slate rounds out with Fox's The Woman in the Window on Oct. 4 and Ford V. Ferrari on Nov. 15, Disney's Maleficent: Mistress of Evil on Oct. 18 and Disney Animation's Frozen 2 on Nov. 22, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on Dec. 20, and Blue Sky Studios' Spies in Disguise, moving from September to Christmas. Among early 2020 titles are Fox's Underwater on Jan. 10, a new Kingsman movie on Feb. 14, and Call of the Wild on Feb. 21, followed by Pixar's Onward on March 6 and Disney's Mulan on March 27.

The updated calendar also sets release dates for major franchises Avatar and Star Wars. With Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker bringing the original Skywalker Saga to its conclusion, three new as-yet-untitled Star Wars films will release on the pre-Christmas weekend every other year beginning in 2022. Four forthcoming Avatarfilms, expanding the vibrant world of Pandora, will release on the pre-Christmas weekend every other year beginning in 2021. In the holiday corridor for 2020, Fox'sWest Side Story adaptation, directed by Steven Spielberg, will debut Dec. 18 in the pre-Christmas slot, with Disney's Cruella opening Wednesday, Dec. 23, for the long holiday weekend.

"We're excited to put in place a robust and diverse slate that lays the foundation of our long-term strategy, bringing together a breadth of films from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Fox, FOX Searchlight, and Blue Sky Studios to create an extraordinary collection of cinematic experiences for audiences around the world," said Cathleen Taff, President, Theatrical Distribution, Franchise Management, and Business & Audience Insights, The Walt Disney Studios. "With a strong summer already in place, we are eager to carry that momentum forward over the coming years thanks to a creative wellspring of bold and imaginative stories coming from our world-class studios - including several new chapters of two revered franchises, Avatar and Star Wars."





