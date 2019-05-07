VIDEO: Gloria Estefan Releases 'Conga' Video Ahead of ON YOUR FEET! Arriving in London

Gloria Estefan releases conga video ahead of the UK Premiere of On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan opening at the London Coliseum.

Watch the video below!

ON YOUR FEET! is the inspiring true love story of Emilio and Gloria and charts their journey from its origins in Cuba, onto the streets of Miami and finally to international superstardom and features some of the most iconic pops songs of the era, including 'Rhythm is Gonna Get You', 'Conga', 'Get On Your Feet', 'Don't Want To Lose You' and '1-2-3'.

ON YOUR FEET! will play a limited season at the London Coliseum from Friday 14 June - Saturday 31 August 2019. Prior to the London run there will be seven performances at Curve, Leicester from 3 - 8 June 2019.

Christie Prades will play 'Gloria Estefan', George Ioannides 'Emilio Estefan' and at certain performances the role of 'Gloria Estefan' will be played by Philippa Stefani. Madalena Alberto will play 'Gloria Fajardo', Karen Mann 'Consuelo'.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You