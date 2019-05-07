Barbara Perry, Broadway Veteran and DICK VAN DYKE SHOW Star, Dies at 97

Barbara Perry, the actress best known for her role on The Dick Van Dyke Show, passed away on Sunday, May 5, at age 97, according to the New York Daily News.

Perry played the role of Buddy Sorrell's wife Pickles on The Dick Van Dyke Show. She also appeared on The Andy Griffith Show, Bewitched, How I Met Your Mother, and, most recently, Baskets.

She began her career at age four, appearing in concerts, stage, opera, radio, screen and television.

Perry made her stage debut playing Trouble in a Met production of Madame Butterfly.

On Broadway, she appeared in Swan Song in 1946 and Happy as Larry in 1950.

Other television credits included The Donna Reed Show, The Hathaways, St. Elsewhere, Newhart, and Murphy Brown. Her film credits include Father of the Bride, Trancers, and The Back-Up Plan.





