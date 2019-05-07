VIDEO: Will Smith Previews His 'Friend Like Me' From the Live-Action ALADDIN Film

Last night, Will Smith appeared on The Tonight Show, where he talked about his upcoming role as the iconic Genie in the live action Aladdin film.

"Robin Williams smashed that role," Smith said. He originally said "Hell no" when it was offered to him.

What changed his mind, was putting his own spin on the Genie's big number, Friend Like Me, which gave Jimmy Fallon a preview of.

Watch the video below!

A thrilling and vibrant live-action adaptation of Disney's animated classic, "Aladdin" is the exciting tale of the charming street rat Aladdin, the courageous and self-determined Princess Jasmine and the Genie who may be the key to their future. Directed by Guy Ritchie, who brings his singular flair for fast-paced, visceral action to the fictitious port city of Agrabah, "Aladdin" is written by John August and Ritchie based on Disney's "Aladdin." The film stars Will Smith as the Genie; Mena Massoud as Aladdin; Naomi Scott as Jasmine; Marwan Kenzari as Jafar; Navid Negahban as the Sultan; Nasim Pedrad as Dalia; Billy Magnussen as Prince Anders; and Numan Acar as Hakim.

"Aladdin" is produced by Dan Lin, p.g.a., and Jonathan Eirich, p.g.a., with Marc Platt and Kevin De La Noy serving as executive producers. Eight-time Academy Award®-winning composer Alan Menken provides the score, which includes new recordings of the original songs written by Menken and Oscar®-winning lyricists Howard Ashman andTim Rice and includes two new songs written by Menken and Oscar and Tony Award®-winning songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

On May 24, 2019 hop on a magic carpet and go see "Aladdin" in theaters nationwide!





