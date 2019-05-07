Documentary Highlighting Industrial Musicals, BATHTUBS OVER BROADWAY, To Start Streaming on Netflix May 9

Get ready for another binge watch! Netflix will start streaming Bathtubs Over Broadway on Friday, May 9. Directed by Dava Whisenant, the documentary peels the back the curtain on the forgotten industrial musicals.

Bizarre cast recordings - marked "internal use only" - revealed full-throated Broadway-style musical shows about some of the most recognizable corporations in America: General Electric, McDonald's, Ford, DuPont, Xerox. Steve didn't know much about musical theater, but these recordings delighted him in a way that nothing ever had.

Bathtubs Over Broadway follows Steve Young on his quest to find all he can about this hidden world. While tracking down rare albums, unseen footage, composers and performers, Steve forms unlikely friendships and discovers that this discarded musical genre starring tractors and bathtubs was bigger than Broadway.

The films includes appearances from David Letterman, Chita Rivera, Martin Short, Jello Biafra, Don Bolles, Florence Henderson, Susan Stroman, and more!

The film won Best Docuemntary Screenplay at Writers Guild Awards and Best New Documentary Director at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Catch the movie streaming on Netflix beginning May 9!





