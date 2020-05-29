Wake Up With BWW 5/29: New York Times Will Celebrate the 19/20 Season, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Ryan Murphy posted a heartfelt tribute to the late Larry Kramer on Instagram yesterday, following the news of his passing. In his post, he revealed that he had recently bought the stage rights to The Normal Heart and The Destiny of Me, and plans to run them on Broadway in rep.

The New York Times is celebrating the Broadway season that was cut short by the health crisis with a livestreamed event, Offstage: Opening Night. The event will be held on Thursday, June 11 at 7 p.m. ET. and features appearances from Patti LuPone, Elizabeth Stanley, Adrienne Warren, and more!

Thomas Kail is set to direct a film adaptation of Fiddler On The Roof for MGM. The script will be penned by Steven Levenson.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) Ryan Murphy Buys Rights to THE NORMAL HEART & THE DESTINY OF ME; Aims to Run on Broadway in Rep

Ryan Murphy posted a heartfelt tribute to the late Larry Kramer on Instagram yesterday, following the news of his passing. In his post, he revealed that he had recently bought the stage rights to The Normal Heart and The Destiny of Me, and plans to run them on Broadway in rep.. (more...)

2) HADESTOWN Tour Postpones Hartford Performances

Hadestown, which had previously announced a tour beginning this fall has delayed the launch of the tour. The previously scheduled official tour opening in Hartford where the show was to run October 20 - 25, 2020 has been officially postponed. Dates for the tour as late as mid November are currently not on sale.. (more...)

3) Patti LuPone, Elizabeth Stanley, and More Set For New York Times Celebration of Shows of the 2019/20 Broadway Season, 'Offstage: Opening Night'

The New York Times is celebrating the Broadway season that was cut short by the health crisis with a livestreamed event, Offstage: Opening Night. The event will be held on Thursday, June 11 at 7 p.m. ET.. (more...)

4) ALTAR BOYZ Cast and Creatives Will Reunite For The Actors Fund

The Altar Boyz cast and creatives are reuniting for a special livestream to raise money for The Actors Fund!. (more...)

5) Thomas Kail to Direct FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Film Adaptation with Steven Levenson Writing the Script

by TV News Desk

Thomas Kail is set to direct a film adaptation of Fiddler On The Roof for MGM. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Daisy Eagan

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Check out our next Living Room Concerts video, featuring one of our favorite Broadway stars performing from their home!

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- Feinstein's/54 Below continues their #54BelowatHome series with THE BROADHURST AT 100! 54 CELEBRATES THE BROADHURST THEATRE tonight at 6:30pm! Tune in right here on BroadwayWorld here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Viewers' Choice: Bellini's La Sonnambula, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- Lauren Molina (and Noodle!) hosts Broadway Song/Story Time and Dominique Kelley hosts Broadway Dance Party, on Broadway Babysitters. Learn more here!

- Leave a Light On continues today with Beverley Knight! Learn more here!

What we're geeking out over: See Lin-Manuel Miranda, Christopher Jackson, and More in the WE ARE FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME Trailer

Hulu has released the trailer for the upcoming original documentary We Are Freestyle Love Supreme, which features Lin-Manuel Miranda, Arthur Lewis, Anthony Veneziale, Christopher Jackson, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Chris Sullivan, Bill Sherman, James Monroe Iglehart, Andrew Bancroft and Thomas Kail.

What we're listening to: Listen to Caitlin Kinnunen Sing from FRANKIE THE MUSICAL!

Broadway Records will release the Cast Concept Album for FRANKIE! THE MUSICAL, featuring music and lyrics by teen writer Elise Marra. Selections from FRANKIE! THE MUSICAL includes performances by Tony nominee Caitlin Kinnunen (The Prom), Jason Gotay (Evita), Jason SweetTooth Williams (Be More Chill), Autumn Hurlbert (Legally Blonde), Allie Trimm (13), Delphi Borich (Cinderella) and Grammy-winning percussionist Jacquelene Acevedo (David Byrne's American Utopia).

Social Butterfly: Watch Betty Buckley, Matt Doyle, Danny Mac & More Unite for Lockdown Duets!

Broadway and West End star Alistair Brammer has launched Lockdown Duets, a new Instagram series "connecting Broadway stars and West End stars in solidarity to sing duets during this time of theatre darkness."

Among those who have participated so far are Eva Noblezada, Lea Salonga, Eden Espinosa, Max von Essen, Fra Fee, Katie Rose Clarke, and more. Click here for some recent installments from Betty Buckley, Rebecca Lock, Matt Doyle, Danny Mac, Ali Ewoldt and Emma Kingston!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Annette Bening, who turns 62 today!

Annette Bening is a Tony and Academy Award-nominated actress with a celebrated career across stage and screen. She is currently starring in All My Sons on Broadway. Theater credits include: King Lear for Public Theater's 2014 Shakespeare in the Park; Ruth Draper Monologues at Geffen Playhouse; The Cherry Orchard at Mark Taper Forum; Talking Heads at Tiffany Theater; Hedda Gabler at Geffen Playhouse; and Medea at UCLA. Her work as Holly Dancer in Costal Disturbances earned her the 1987 Clarence Derwent Tony Award for Outstanding Debut Performance of the Season.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

Related Articles