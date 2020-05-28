Patti LuPone, Elizabeth Stanley, and More Set For New York Times Celebration of Shows of the 2019/20 Broadway Season, 'Offstage: Opening Night'

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The New York Times today announces Offstage: Opening Night, an event celebrating the Broadway season that was (and wasn't), Thursday, June 11, at 7pm EST. Across the expansive live program, the stage's biggest stars gather virtually to perform and discuss songs, scenes, and stories that defined a year like no other, and the Times' critics and journalists share some of their favorite moments of the season-and the moments that they wish they could have seen.

"The shutdown has challenged us to be more creative in how we cover theater's past and future, as well as the largely digital present," said Scott Heller, New York Times theater editor. "The Offstage series, opening with performances from a harshly interrupted Broadway season, is one of many ways we plan to keep stage artists front and center."

Offstage: Opening Night brings audiences at home inside the year's most inspired productions-including shows that closed early, or never had the chance to open. Highlights include:

-Katrina Lenk, Patti LuPone, and the cast of Company perform the musical's title song in an exclusive video;

-Elizabeth Stanley, introduced by New York Times critic-at-large Wesley Morris, sings from Jagged Little Pill (New York Times Critic's Pick), featuring songs by Alanis Morissette and an original story by Diablo Cody;

-SIX writers Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss participate in a conversation with theater reporter Michael Paulson, who wrote about the musical coming to Broadway for the Times Spring Theater Preview, and share a special lockdown collaboration from cast members and fans all over the globe;

-Moulin Rouge! The Musical choreographer Sonya Tayeh speaks with Times Weekend Arts editor Nicole Herrington and showcases dancers Khori Petinaud and Fred Odgaard;

-Mary-Louise Parker performs a scene from The Sound Inside, directed by David Cromer, and discusses the work with co-chief theater critic Jesse Green, who proclaimed the Broadway production "flawless" in his Critic's Pick review in October;

-Adrienne Warren performs a song from Tina: The Tina Turner Musical and is interviewed by New York Times critic-at-large Amanda Hess, who profiled Turner for the Fall Theater Preview;

-Jeremy O. Harris discusses Slave Play with Times writer and editor Aisha Harris, who penned the Times Opinion piece "What It's Like to See 'Slave Play' as a Black Person"; and

-Mare Winningham will perform a song from Girl from the North Country, introduced by co-chief theater critic Ben Brantley, who called the Broadway staging "ravishing and singular."

Viewers can RSVP to attend the event at http://timesevents.nytimes.com/broadway.

The evening inaugurates Offstage, a new series of New York Times digital events exploring how theater artists are fostering their creative spirit and developing their work during this pause in performances. In Offstage, Times theater critics and journalists will introduce audiences to some of the art form's most groundbreaking artists, energizing performers, and talented craftspeople.

