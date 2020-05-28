VIDEO: Watch Betty Buckley, Matt Doyle, Danny Mac & More Unite for Lockdown Duets!
Broadway and West End star Alistair Brammer has launched Lockdown Duets, a new Instagram series "connecting Broadway stars and West End stars in solidarity to sing duets during this time of theatre darkness."
Among those who have participated so far are Eva Noblezada, Lea Salonga, Eden Espinosa, Max von Essen, Fra Fee, Katie Rose Clarke, and more. Watch below for some recent installments from Betty Buckley, Rebecca Lock, Matt Doyle, Danny Mac, Ali Ewoldt and Emma Kingston!
Ali Ewoldt made her Broadway debut as Cosette in the 2006 revival of Les Miserables. More recently she played the role of Christine Daaé in The Phantom of the Opera. Her other credits include The King and I, West Side Story, The Fantasticks and Secret Garden. She sings with Emma Kingston, who is best known for playing the title role in Evita. She also played Vanessa in the acclaimed London production of In The Heights. Her other credits include Fiddler on the Roof, Grease, Priscilla: Queen of the Desert, West Side Story and most recently Luisa in Zorro. #lockdownduets #theatre #theater #musicaltheatre #broadway #westend #musicals #emmakingston #evita #aliewoldt #celinedion #andreabocelli #phantomoftheopera #newyork #london
A post shared by Alistair Brammer (@lockdown_duets) on May 28, 2020 at 12:20pm PDT
Danny Mac is currently appearing as Edward in the West End production of Pretty Woman: The Musical. His other London theatre credits include Les Miserables, Wicked, On the Town, and White Christmas. He has also starred in Sunset Boulevard and Amélie. He is best known in the UK for playing Mark "Dodger" Savage in soap opera, Hollyoaks. He sings with Broadway regular Matt Doyle, who is currently playing the role of Jamie in Marianne Elliot's gender bent production of Company. His Broadway credits also include the original cast of Spring Awakening, the 2009 revival of Bye Bye Birdie, War Horse, Book of Mormon, Sweeney Todd and A Clock Work Orange. He also sang the role of Peter on the recording of Bare: A Pop Opera, the role he reprises in this video. #lockdownduets #theatre #theater #musicaltheatre #broadway #westend #musicals #memory #mattdoyle #dannymac #newyork #london #bare
A post shared by Alistair Brammer (@lockdown_duets) on May 20, 2020 at 11:45am PDT
Broadway legend Betty Buckley, ( @blbuckley ) is best known for originating the role of Grizabella in the Broadway production of Cats, for which she won a Tony award. Her rendition of Memory earned her the title 'the voice of Broadway' from New York magazine. As well as being an established veteran of TV and film, and with Grammy and Emmy nominations under her belt, some highlights from her vast Broadway career include 1776, Pippin, Song and Dance, Drood, Carrie, Sunset Boulevard and Triumph of Love. Most recently she played the role of Dolly Levi in the US tour of Hello Dolly. In 2012 she was inducted into the American Theater Hall of Fame. She sings with Rebecca Lock ( @beingbeckylock ), who she worked with on Dear World in London. Rebecca's extensive body of work includes the West Emd productions of Martin Guerre, Oh, What a Lovely War (National Theatre), Mary Poppins, Avenue Q, Phantom of the Opera, Chess, Mamma Mia, and Heathers. Most recently she starred in the West End production of Kander and Ebb's Curtains. #lockdownduets #theatre #theater #musicaltheatre #broadway #westend #musicals #memory #bettybuckley #rebeccalock #newyork #london #ohio #wonderfultown
A post shared by Alistair Brammer (@lockdown_duets) on May 13, 2020 at 11:41am PDT
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
'I actually am a little more optimistic than those who say Broadway will reopen in the spring, but I tend to be an optimistic person, I tend to think ... (read more)
Breaking: Playwright, Author & Activist Larry Kramer Dies at 84
According to the New York Times, Larry Kramer passed away this morning in Manhattan from pneumonia. He was 84 years old.... (read more)
OLD VIC to Stream Productions From an Empty Theatre; Will Kick Off With LUNGS Starring Claire Foy & Matt Smith
The Old Vic announces a new artistic initiative OLD VIC: IN CAMERA, combining a run of socially distanced performances of Duncan MacMillan's LUNGS wit... (read more)
New Survey Shows Just 19% of UK Theatre Patrons Will Be Willing to Return When Venues Reopen
A new survey conducted shows that only 19% of audience members of U.K. arts venues and theaters will be willing to return to events, even after venues... (read more)
Voting Now Open For Broadway's NEXT ON STAGE Top 10
Voting is now open for BroadwayWorld's NEXT ON STAGE Top 10! The nominees have submitted all new songs for you to listen to before casting your vote! ... (read more)
Times Square Billboards Will Go Dark on Wednesday in Support of Restaurants, Hospitality Businesses, and Non-Profits
The iconic digital billboards will go dark to alert the nation to the very real prospect that hundreds of thousands of American restaurants, non-profi... (read more)