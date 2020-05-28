VIDEO: Watch Betty Buckley, Matt Doyle, Danny Mac & More Unite for Lockdown Duets!

Ali Ewoldt made her Broadway debut as Cosette in the 2006 revival of Les Miserables. More recently she played the role of Christine Daaé in The Phantom of the Opera. Her other credits include The King and I, West Side Story, The Fantasticks and Secret Garden. She sings with Emma Kingston, who is best known for playing the title role in Evita. She also played Vanessa in the acclaimed London production of In The Heights. Her other credits include Fiddler on the Roof, Grease, Priscilla: Queen of the Desert, West Side Story and most recently Luisa in Zorro. #lockdownduets #theatre #theater #musicaltheatre #broadway #westend #musicals #emmakingston #evita #aliewoldt #celinedion #andreabocelli #phantomoftheopera #newyork #london

