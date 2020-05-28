ALTAR BOYZ Cast and Creatives Will Reunite For The Actors Fund
The Altar Boyz cast and creatives are reuniting for a special livestream to raise money for The Actors Fund!
Broadway Producer, Ken Davenport, announced that the special livestream event will be held on June 9th on The Producer's Perspective Live, the daily livestream on his Facebook page inspired by the community of TheaterMakers and his popular podcast, The Producer's Perspective Podcast.
"Altar Boyz was the success it was and is because of the incredible group of people who created it. Couldn't think of a better time to reunite everyone who made this boy band the best that Off Broadway has ever seen," says Ken Davenport.
The special livestream event will bring together Gary Adler (Composer/Lyricist), Stafford Arima (Director), Kevin Del Aguila (Bookwriter), Ryan Duncan (Juan), Christopher Gattelli (Choreographer), Robyn Goodman (Producer), David Josefsberg (Abraham), Andy Karl (Luke), Marc Kessler (Co-Conceiver), Tyler Maynard (Mark), Scott Porter (Matthew), Lynne Shankel (Music Director & Co-Orchestrator), Michael Patrick Walker (Composer/Lyricist) to connect and inspire TheaterMakers and theater fans, and also spread awareness and raise money for The Actors Fund.
The Altar Boyz creative team is also working on a special music feature benefiting The Actors Fund which may include a new Altar Boyz tune.
Throughout the Broadway shutdown, Ken Davenport has been raising money and spreading awareness for The Actors Fund.
A full schedule of upcoming guests can be found at www.TheProducersPerspective.com/LIVE. The Producer's Perspective LIVE! is produced by Mary Elizabeth Dina.
