Wake Up With BWW 5/24: Angela Lansbury to Receive Special Tony Award, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Angela Lansbury

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

Today's top stories include legendary actress and five-time Tony Award winner Angela Lansbury who will receive the 2022 Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre.

Plus, Chibueze Ihuoma will take over the role of Orpheus in Hadestown on tour beginning June 14.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

Today's Top Stories

MOULIN ROUGE! Company Members Perform Masked Following COVID Leave

by BWW Staff

Following the cancellation of some performances last week due to a number of cast members being out with COVID-19, cast members have returned to the show - performing masked - ahead of the conclusion of their scheduled 10 day leave.. (more...)

Nicholas Barasch to Play Final Performance in HADESTOWN in June; Chibueze Ihuoma to Take Over as Orpheus

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Nicholas Barasch, who launched the North American Tour of Hadestown last fall in the role of Orpheus, will play his final performance at the Orpheum Theatre in San Francisco, CA, on Sunday, June 12. Chibueze Ihuoma, currently a member of the Workers Chorus and understudy for Orpheus in the tour, will take over the role starting Tuesday, June 14. . (more...)

VIDEO: Sara Bareilles Performs 'She Used to Be Mine' with Nicolina on AMERICAN IDOL

by Michael Major

Sara Bareilles joined American Idol contestant Nicolina on stage during the show's season 20 finale for a performance of 'She Used to Be Mine' from Waitress. Nicolina, a Toronto native, auditioned for the series with 'She Used to Be Mine,' which landed her a spot in Hollywood after all three judges voted 'yes.'. (more...)

VIDEO: Sara Bareilles & Ben Platt Perform 'Grow As We Go' on AMERICAN IDOL

by Michael Major

Sara Bareilles and Ben Platt took to the stage on the season 20 finale of American Idol to perform their latest duet, 'Grow As We Go.' The track was originally featured on Platt's 2019 album, 'Sing to Me Instead' and was re-released on Friday with the addition of Bareilles' vocals.. (more...)

Angela Lansbury Will Receive Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement

by Team BWW

The Tony Awards Administration Committee announced today that legendary actress and five-time Tony Award winner Angela Lansbury will receive the 2022 Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre.. (more...)

VIDEO: Hugh Jackman Surprised By High School MUSIC MAN Cast-Mate on THE TODAY SHOW

by Michael Major

Hugh Jackman opened up about how he feels returning to Broadway, the show's Tony nominations and Sutton Foster's recent Drama League award win. He also addressed recent rumors that Justin Timberlake would be replacing him. The segment concluded with a short performance from the Music Man's Barbershop Quartet.. (more...)

Photos: See Alex Brightman, Elizabeth Teeter & More in New Images From BEETLEJUICE's Broadway Return

by Chloe Rabinowitz

You were dying for them to come back, and the family has returned! Beetlejuice has returned from the dead to blow the roof off Broadway's Marquis Theatre.. (more...)

Vote For The 19th Annual Theatre Fans' Choice Awards - Hugh Jackman, Patti LuPone, Darren Criss, Sarah Jessica Parker & More Lead Latest Standings

by BWW Awards

Voting is open for the 19th Annual Theater Fans' Choice Awards through June 3rd! The Theatre Fans' Choice Awards are the biggest New York Theatre Awards, where YOU, the fans, get to have your say.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet

Talia Suskauer, Cleavant Derricks, James D. Gish, and more join Wicked tonight!

The Public Theater's Gala on the Green takes place today, learn more here!

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!