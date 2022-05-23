Angela Lansbury Will Receive Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement

The Tony Awards Administration Committee announced today that legendary actress and five-time Tony Award winner Angela Lansbury will receive the 2022 Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre.

Angela Lansbury's career spans over 75 years. She made her Broadway debut in 1957 in Hotel Paradiso, followed by A Taste of Honey (1960), Anyone Can Whistle (1964), and in Mame (1966), winning her first Tony. She also won Tonys for Dear World (1969), Gypsy (1974) and Sweeney Todd (1979). After a 24-year hiatus, she returned to Broadway in Deuce (2007), followed by Blithe Spirit (2009), winning a fifth Tony; A Little Night Music (2009), Gore Vidal's The Best Man (2012). In 2013 she toured Australia in Driving Miss Daisy, and in 2014 she reprised Blithe Spirit in London, winning the Olivier Award for her performance as Madame Arcati. She has appeared in over 70 films beginning with Gaslight at the age of 17, (Oscar nomination) and going on to include National Velvet, The Picture of Dorian Gray (Oscar nomination), The Harvey Girls, State of the Union, Samson and Delilah, The Court Jester, The Long, Hot Summer, The Manchurian Candidate (Oscar nomination) and Death on The Nile. She was the voice of Mrs. Potts in Disney's Beauty and the Beast and co-starred with Emma Thompson in Nanny McPhee. In 2018 she appeared in Mary Poppins Returns and the animated version of The Grinch with Benedict Cumberbatch. From 1984-1996 she starred as Jessica Fletcher on Murder, She Wrote, the longest-running detective drama series in TV history. She is the recipient of the National Medal of Arts, the Kennedy Center Honors, the Silver Mask for Lifetime Achievement from the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, as well as a BAFTA/LA Britannia Award for Lifetime Achievement in Television and Film. She has 6 Golden Globes and 18 Emmy nominations. A recipient of an Honorary Oscar for Lifetime Achievement in Motion Pictures, she is a member of the Theatre and Television Halls of Fame and in 2014 Queen Elizabeth II named her a Dame Commander of the British Empire.

"Angela Lansbury's contributions to the stage are insurmountable," said Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League and Heather Hitchens, President and CEO of the American Theatre Wing. "From her groundbreaking role in Mame to her iconic performances in Deuce and Sweeney Todd, and most recently, in the revival of A Little Night Music, Ms. Lansbury has given us a lifetime of unforgettable performances, and it is a great honor to present her with the 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award."

Academy Award winner and Tony nominee Ariana DeBose will host The 75th Annual Tony Awards, airing live coast-to-coast, on Sunday, June 12th (8:00-11:00 PM, LIVE ET/5:00-8:00 PM, LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+. Julianne Hough and Darren Criss will host "The Tony Awards: Act One," one hour of exclusive content streaming live, only on Paramount+ (7:00-8:00 PM, ET/4:00-5:00 PM, PT.)

A limited number of tickets to the 75th Annual Tony Awards are now available at www.TonyAwards.com/tickets.