Photos: See Alex Brightman, Elizabeth Teeter & More in New Images From BEETLEJUICE's Broadway Return

You were dying for them to come back, and the family has returned! Beetlejuice has returned from the dead to blow the roof off Broadway's Marquis Theatre.

Tony Award nominee Kerry Butler, David Josefsberg, Obie Award Winner Adam Dannheisser, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Kelvin Moon Loh, Danny Rutigliano, and Dana Steingold star alongside Alex Brightman.

New to the Netherworld are Elizabeth Teeter (The Crucible, The Audience) as Lydia Deetz, Michelle Aravena (A Bronx Tale, Rocky) as Miss Argentina and Zonya Love (The Color Purple) as Maxine Dean/Juno. The full cast of the smash-hit musical Beetlejuice features Kate Bailey, Will Blum, Ryan Breslin, Natalie Charle Ellis, Brooke Engen, Eric Anthony Johnson, Andrew Kober, Elliott Mattox, Mateo Melendez, Ramone Owens, Commodore C. Primous III, Nevada Riley, and Graham Stevens.

It's showtime, folks! The ghost-with-the-most makes his Broadway return in this edgy and irreverent musical comedy based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film. Beetlejuice tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and Beetlejuice, a demon with a thing for stripes. When Lydia calls on Beetlejuice to scare away anyone with a pulse, this double-crossing specter unleashes a (Nether)world of pandemonium, and the biggest sandworm Broadway has ever seen.

Photo credit: Matthew Murphy