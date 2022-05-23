VIDEO: Sara Bareilles Performs 'She Used to Be Mine' with Nicolina on AMERICAN IDOL

Sara Bareilles joined American Idol contestant Nicolina on stage during the show's season 20 finale for a performance of "She Used to Be Mine" from Waitress.

Nicolina, a Toronto native, auditioned for the series with "She Used to Be Mine," which landed her a spot in Hollywood after all three judges immediately voted "yes." Nicolina came in fourth place for the competition. Watch her "She Used to Be Mine" audition here.

Sara Bareilles also performed "Grow As We Go" with Ben Platt on the finale. Watch their performance here.

"American Idol," the iconic series that revolutionized the television landscape by pioneering the music competition genre, will return to airwaves for another season on ABC. Helping determine who America will ultimately vote for to become the next singing sensation are music industry forces and superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest is also set to return to the beloved competition series for the show's fifth season on ABC and 20th season overall.

Watch the performance here: