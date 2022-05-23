VIDEO: Hugh Jackman Surprised By High School MUSIC MAN Cast-Mate on THE TODAY SHOW

Click Here for More Articles on THE MUSIC MAN

Hugh Jackman appeared on the TODAY Show this morning to discuss his current Broadway run in The Music Man.

During the interview, Jackman opened up about how he feels returning to Broadway, thanking audience members who have had tickets to the production for three years waiting for it to open. He also discussed the show's Tony nominations and Sutton Foster's recent Drama League award win.

The segment concluded with a short performance from The Music Man's Barbershop Quartet, Phillip Boykin, Eddie Korbich, Daniel Torres, and Nicholas Ward.

Jackman looked back on auditioning for The Music Man when he was 14-years-old. However, he lost the role of Harold Hill to his classmate, David Anderson. The TODAY Show surprised Jackman with a video message from Anderson before he comes to New York to see the show.

"It's been a long time since we did The Music Man in school, so a big congratulations to you on moving from 'Salesman #2' to the leading role," Anderson joked. "I cannot wait to get to New York to see the show."

Jackman also addressed the rumors that Justin Timberlake would be replacing him in the revival.

"J.T., come on. And if you want shows off, I'll just step in ... He'd be great in the part. He's a great actor, " Jackman stated.

Watch the new interview here: