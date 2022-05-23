MOULIN ROUGE! Company Members Perform Masked Following COVID Leave

Following the cancellation of some performances last week due to a number of cast members being out with COVID-19, cast members have returned to the show - performing masked - ahead of the conclusion of their scheduled 10 day leave.

While Equity guidelines had stipulate that following testing positive cast members must take 10 days to recover, revised regulations using the latest recommendations from health experts now allow a cast member to return after testing negative within that window should they perform masked.

In a statement posted on Instagram, Ashley Loren wrote: "I'm in awe of the company of Moulin Rouge! Tonight, we had two cast members return early from their Covid leave, to perform the show and they did it masked (per AEA guidelines and Covid protocols). In the past few weeks, we have done at least one trillion versions of this show. Split/cut tracks, cut shows, retracks, lift changes and adjustments, wardrobe changes, set malfunctions, we have welcomed back original company members for short periods of time, flown in coverage, you name it. Our understudies, swings and backstage company members are unstoppable."

"Some of our remarkable understudies and swings have been on for many weeks now, performing different shows every single night-sometimes with just 5 min notice, playing multiple roles, going on for tracks they have never done before, truly keeping Moulin Rouge! alive. I don't know how they do it. Their brains are on a whole other level."

"Understudies and swings rarely get the glory they deserve - this show wouldn't be what it is without every single person on that stage every night. These are unprecedented times and I just want to shout out the people who work overtime just to make sure the show goes on for you all."

"Our stage managers, our dance team working tirelessly on different split/cut/combo tracking every single day, our backstage team of crew and wardrobe who are navigating insane changes daily, our Covid compliance officers who are just the biggest of heroes in times like these. Nothing would happen without them. Broadway is a team sport. To our swings & understudies-hats off to you all."

The show, which opened on Broadway in July of 2019, currently plays are the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the winner of ten 2021 Tony Awards including Best Musical, two Drama League Awards including Outstanding Production of a Musical, five Drama Desk Awards and ten Outer Critics Circle Award Honor citations including New Broadway Musical.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers and with a book by Tony Award winner John Logan, choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award winner Justin Levine.

The design team for Moulin Rouge! The Musical includes Tony Award winner Derek McLane (sets), Tony Award winner Catherine Zuber (costumes), Tony Award winner Justin Townsend (lighting), Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski (sound), Drama Desk Award winner David Brian Brown (wig and hair design), Sarah Cimino (Make-up design) and Tony Award winner Matt Stine (Music Producer). Casting is by Jim Carnahan and Stephen Kopel.