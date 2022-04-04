The Public Theater Announces GALA ON THE GREEN Featuring Lin-Manuel Miranda & More

The Public Theater's Annual Gala, GALA ON THE GREEN, will place on Tuesday, May 24 on The Delacorte Theater Lawn and kicking off the 60th anniversary season of Free Shakespeare in the Park.

The summer gala will be a one-night-only evening of celebration on the Delacorte Lawn in Central Park, featuring performances by Renée Elise Goldsberry, Oscar Isaac, and more, as well as a special appearance by Lin-Manuel Miranda. Additional appearances will be announced at a later date.

This year, The Public honors Gil Shiva, whose leadership, integrity, and stewardship of The Susan Stein Shiva Foundation has guided The Public for decades. The Public will also present the second annual Community Leadership Award to Jamie Maleszka, Director of Creative Arts at The Fortune Society, one of Public Works' founding community partners.

GALA ON THE GREEN will be hosted by Gala Co-Chairs Mercedes Bass, Jason Blum & Lauren Schuker Blum, and Julio Peterson. The Gala Benefit Committee includes Barry Diller & Diane von Fürstenberg, Peter Dinklage & Erica Schmidt, Nora Ephron & Nicholas Pileggi Foundation, Princess Firyal of Jordan, Ryan & Ethan Hawke, Kenneth B. Lerer, Lynn Nesbitt, S.I. Newhouse Foundation, Elizabeth Peabody, Richard Roth, and Liev Schreiber.

For more information, click HERE!