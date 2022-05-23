VIDEO: Sara Bareilles & Ben Platt Perform 'Grow As We Go' on AMERICAN IDOL

Sara Bareilles and Ben Platt took to the stage on the season 20 finale of American Idol to perform their latest duet, "Grow As We Go."

The track was originally featured on Platt's 2019 album, "Sing to Me Instead" and was re-released on Friday, May 20, with the addition of Bareilles' vocals.

Watch the new performance below and listen to the new track here.

Sara Bareilles was recently seen as the Baker's Wife in Into the Woods at Encores City Center. She was nominated for a Tony Award for writing the score of Waitress the musical, which she also starred in during the show's initial Broadway run and return engagement. She was seen as Mary Magdalene in Jesus Christ Superstar: Live in Concert on NBC. Bareilles also wrote a song for the SpongeBob musical on Broadway and hosted the Tony Awards in 2018.

Ben Platt won a Tony Award for originating the title role in Dear Evan Hansen, which he later reprised in the 2021 film adaption. Platt's film credits include Pitch Perfect, Pitch Perfect 2, Ricki and the Flash, Run This Town, and Drunk Parents. Since 2019, he has starred in the Netflix comedy-drama series The Politician,.

In 2017, Platt signed with Atlantic Records and released his album, Sing to Me Instead. In May 2020, a concert film, titled Ben Platt Live from Radio City Music Hall, debuted on Netflix. He will be hitting the road again later this year in support of his second album, Reverie.

Watch the new performance here: