Wake Up With BWW 5/11: COME FROM AWAY, COMPANY, MRS. DOUBTFIRE Announce Reopening Dates

Reopening dates have been announced for Come From Away, Company, Mrs. Doubtfire, and more!

Plus, check out an all new photo of Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster in rehearsal for The Music Man!

1) VIDEO: Randy Rainbow Channels Inner Judy Garland with 'Clang, Clang, Clang Went Josh Hawley!'

Randy Rainbow is channeling his inner Judy Garland in his latest song parody, which takes aim at Missouri senator Josh Hawley. He sings: 'Clang, Clang, Clang Went Josh Hawley! Yap, yap, yap went Ted Cruz. Crap, crap, crap went McCarthy, 'cause his party continued to lose.'. (more...)

2) PHOTO: Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster in Rehearsal For THE MUSIC MAN

Hugh Jackman has posted a new photo from rehearsal for The Music Man, featuring himself and Sutton Foster.. (more...)

3) MRS. DOUBTFIRE to Resume Broadway Previews This October

Mrs. Doubtfire, the new musical comedy with a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell and music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, directed by Jerry Zaks, will open on Broadway this fall with Tony Award nominee Rob McClure in the title role at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre.. (more...)

4) Breaking: COMPANY Will Resume Previews on Broadway This December

Company, directed by two-time Tony Award winner Marianne Elliott starring Tony and Grammy Award winner Katrina Lenk as Bobbie and two-time Tony Award and two- time Grammy Award winner Patti LuPone as Joanne will resume preview performances on Monday, December 20, 2021 ahead of a Sunday, January 9, 2022 official opening night, pending Broadway's anticipated return with government approval, and following health and safety guidelines.. (more...)

5) Breaking: COME FROM AWAY Will Return To Broadway This September

The Tony and Olivier Award-winning musical COME FROM AWAY will return to Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre on Tuesday, September 21, 2021.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- The Met's nightly opera streams continue tonight at 7:30pm with Mozart's Don Giovanni Starring Carol Vaness, Karita Mattila, Dawn Upshaw, Jerry Hadley, Samuel Ramey, Ferrucio Furlanetto, and Kurt Moll, conducted by James Levine. Production by Franco Zeffirelli. From April 5, 1990.

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

What we're watching: Cast Members From GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Perform 'Make You Feel My Love' for Mother's Day

Cast members from Girl From the North Country have come together virtually to perform 'Make You Feel My Love.' The video features Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Caitlin Houlahan, Marc Kudisch, Colton Ryan, Rachel Stern, Jay O. Sanders, Jennifer Blood, Nat Kendall, Austin Scott, Bob Joy, Luba Mason, Chiara Trentalange and musician Simon Hale.

Social Butterfly: Go Inside the First Day of Rehearsals for Andrew Lloyd Webber's CINDERELLA

Rehearsals are officially underway for the world premiere production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella, featuring music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, book by Academy Award winning Emerald Fennell and lyrics from David Zippel. The brand new musical will open at the Gillian Lynne Theatre on Wednesday 14 July 2021, with previews from Friday 25 June 2021.

Below, watch as Carrie Hope Fletcher, Ivano Turco and the rest of the cast gathers for the first full-day pf rehearsals at the theatre!

