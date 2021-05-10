VIDEO: Go Inside the First Day of Rehearsals for Andrew Lloyd Webber's CINDERELLA

Rehearsals are officially underway for the world premiere production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella, featuring music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, book by Academy Award winning Emerald Fennell and lyrics from David Zippel. The brand new musical will open at the Gillian Lynne Theatre on Wednesday 14 July 2021, with previews from Friday 25 June 2021.

Below, watch as Carrie Hope Fletcher, Ivano Turco and the rest of the cast gathers for the first full-day pf rehearsals at the theatre!

The production is a complete reinvention of the classic fairytale, written by and based on an original idea from Emerald Fennell, the Oscar winning writer of the recently released, critically acclaimed film Promising Young Woman, and scriptwriter/Executive Producer of the of international smash hit Killing Eve. As an actress she is known to millions as Patsy in the BBC's Call The Midwife and as Camilla Parker Bowles in the Netflix hit The Crown.

Cinderella has a brand new score from Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by David Zippel, a multi-award winner for Broadway productions including City of Angels, The Goodbye Girl, The Woman in White and Liza at the Palace, as well as for work on film including Disney's Hercules and Mulan, both of which received Oscar nominations.