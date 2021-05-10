PHOTO: Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster in Rehearsal For THE MUSIC MAN

Click Here for More Articles on THE MUSIC MAN

Hugh Jackman has posted a new photo from rehearsal for The Music Man, featuring himself and Sutton Foster.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the production will now begin previews December 20th, 2021 and an opening night has been set for February 10th, 2022.

Check out the rehearsal photo below!

The production, directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, with choreography by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle, will also star Tony Award winner Jayne Houdyshell as Mrs. Shinn, Tony Award winner Jefferson Mays as Mayor Shinn, Tony Award winner Marie Mullen as Mrs. Paroo, and Tony Award winner Shuler Hensley as Marcellus Washburn.

One of the most universally cherished treasures of the American musical theater, THE MUSIC MAN was an instant smash hit when it premiered on Broadway on December 19, 1957. It went on to win five Tony Awards, including the prize for Best Musical, and ran for 1,375 performances. The original cast album held the number one position on the Billboard charts and stayed on the album charts for 245 weeks. The recording won the first-ever Grammy Award for Best Original Cast Album. The Smithsonian Institution ranks THE MUSIC MAN as one of the "great glories of American popular culture."

Learn more at https://musicmanonbroadway.com/.