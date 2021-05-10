Breaking: COME FROM AWAY Will Return To Broadway This September

Click Here for More Articles on COME FROM AWAY

The Tony and Olivier Award-winning musical Come From Away will return to Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, where the show will resume playing its 1,251st performance. Tickets are now on sale at www.telecharge.com (212.239.6200).

Junkyard Dog Productions said, "We have been anxiously awaiting this moment for a long time. Come From Away is eager to help lead the way in the reopening of live theater on Broadway and the renaissance of this city we all love. This is a historic moment that will unite us all as we celebrate what is at the heart of our story: kindness, generosity and gratitude."

Buy tickets for Come From Away now for any performance through January 17, 2022, and you can either refund or exchange your tickets into any other date until two hours before the performance.

The playing schedule for Come From Away on Broadway is as follows through Sunday, December 12, 2021: Tuesday through Saturday at 7pm, with matinees on Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday at 1pm. Beginning Tuesday, December 14, 2021, the playing schedule for Come From Away on Broadway is as follows: Tuesday through Friday at 7pm and Saturday at 8pm, with matinees on Wednesday at 2pm and Sunday at 3pm.

Tickets for Come From Away are on now sale at www.telecharge.com (212.239.6200) through Sunday, June 26, 2022. They range from $49 - $167 (including $2 facility fee). Group tickets are also available through Sunday, June 26, 2022. A limited number of $38 general rush tickets (including the $2 facility fee) will be available at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre box office when it opens for that day's performance(s). Limited two tickets per person, subject to availability. Cash and major credit cards are accepted.

Apple Original Films has landed the live filmed production of the award-winning hit musical Come From Away, which will mark the first Broadway show to be streamed by Apple TV+. Directed by Christopher Ashley, with choreography by Kelly Devine and music supervision by Ian Eisendrath, eOne, Hasbro's entertainment studio is producing the live capture performance. Irene Sankoff and David Hein serve as Executive Producers alongside RadicalMedia's Jon Kamen, Dave Sirulnick and Meredith Bennett. Jennifer Todd and Bill Condon will produce alongside the original stage producers, Junkyard Dog Productions, as well as Mark Gordon. Brittany Hapner will serve as a co-producer.

The production took place in May 2021 in New York City and employed over 200 people including members of the Broadway crew, staff and creative teams. Laurel Thomson will Executive Produce for eOne. Alchemy Production Group will provide stage production and general management. RadicalMedia (Hamilton, David Byrne's American Utopia) will film the production.

The Schoenfeld Theatre is committed to providing healthy and safe facilities for audiences, performers, and staff. Based on CDC and New York state guidelines at the time of performance, protocols may include mask enforcement, increased cleaning and ventilation/filtration enhancements, vaccination, or negative test verification, and more as developed by the theatre owners in conjunction with the State. These are subject to change. Ticket holders who do not comply with venue policies cannot be admitted. Safety guidelines will continue to be updated on the official Come From Away website.

COME FROM AWAY features a book, music and lyrics by Olivier, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award winners and Grammy and two-time Tony Award nominees Irene Sankoff & David Hein, direction by Tony Award winner and Outer Critics Circle Award winner Christopher Ashley, musical staging by Olivier Award winner and two-time Tony Award nominee Kelly Devine, and music supervision by Olivier Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Ian Eisendrath.

COME FROM AWAY features scenic design by Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Tony Award nominee Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by two-time Tony Award winner Howell Binkley, sound design by Olivier & Outer Critics Circle Award winner and Tony Award nominee Gareth Owen, orchestrations by Olivier Award winner and Grammy & Tony Award nominee August Eriksmoen, and music arrangements by Olivier Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Ian Eisendrath.

COME FROM AWAY began performances on February 18, 2017 and officially opened to critical acclaim on March 12, 2017 at Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre (236 West 45th Street), where the show continued to play to standing-room-only audiences until it was forced to shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic on March 12, 2020, the evening of its third anniversary on Broadway.

Prior to the start of the pandemic, global productions of Come From Away included New York, Toronto, Melbourne, London and a North American Tour. The smash hit musical is currently running in Australia and will return to the West End's Phoenix Theatre in London beginning Thursday, July 22, 2021. Return dates for the Toronto and National Tour productions will be announced soon.

A "Best Musical" winner all across North America, the smash hit musical has won the Tony Award for "Best Direction of a Musical" (Christopher Ashley), 4 Olivier Awards (London) including "Best New Musical," 5 Outer Critics Circle Awards (NYC) including "Outstanding New Broadway Musical," 3 Drama Desk Awards (NYC) including "Outstanding Musical," 4 Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Awards (North American Tour) including "Best Production," 4 Helen Hayes Awards (D.C.) including "Outstanding Production of a Musical," 4 Gypsy Rose Lee Awards (Seattle) including "Excellence in Production of a Musical," 6 San Diego Critics Circle Awards including "Outstanding New Musical," 3 Toronto Theatre Critics Awards including "Best New Musical," 3 Dora Awards (Toronto) including "Outstanding New Musical/Opera" and "Outstanding Production," and the 2017 Jon Kaplan Audience Choice Award (Toronto).

COME FROM AWAY tells the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.

On September 11, 2001 the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all.

The Grammy Award-nominated original Broadway cast recording of Come From Away is available digitally and in stores everywhere. Grammy Award winner David Lai, and Grammy Award nominees Ian Eisendrath, August Eriksmoen, Irene Sankoff and David Hein served as album producers.