VIDEO: Cast Members From GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Perform 'Make You Feel My Love' for Mother's Day

Click Here for More Articles on Stream Now

Cast members from Girl From the North Country have come together virtually to perform 'Make You Feel My Love.' The video features Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Caitlin Houlahan, Marc Kudisch, Colton Ryan, Rachel Stern, Jay O. Sanders, Jennifer Blood, Nat Kendall, Austin Scott, Bob Joy, Luba Mason, Chiara Trentalange and musician Simon Hale.

Watch below!

The cast shared, "Moms - there's nothing the cast of Girl from the North Country wouldn't do to make you feel their love. Happy #MothersDay​ to all of you hard-working, big-loving moms out there.

On May 10, 2020, the Broadway community came together to give everyone the Mother's Day matinee that they needed in Broadway Does #MothersDay​, a benefit for the Broadway Cares COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund. #Broadway​ stars were joined by their children and their mothers to salute the magic of motherhood."

Song: "Make You Feel My Love" by Bob Dylan

Directed by Sherri Eden Barber

Line Producer: Dustin Z West