MRS. DOUBTFIRE to Resume Broadway Previews This October

Mrs. Doubtfire, the new musical comedy with a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell and music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, directed by Jerry Zaks, will open on Broadway this fall with Tony Award nominee Rob McClure in the title role at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre (124 W 43rd St, NYC).

Previews will resume on October 21, 2021 in advance of the official opening night on December 5, 2021. Tickets for the Broadway premiere of Mrs. Doubtfire, the new musical, go on sale this morning at 10:00 AM EDT at Telecharge.com.

Producer Kevin McCollum said, "Broadway is about celebrating a shared experience together and after 18 months away there is no one better to bring us all together again than Mrs. Doubtfire. I'm thrilled that the Mrs. Doubtfire company will reunite on Broadway this fall bringing their indomitable spirit and talent to this new production based on one of the most beloved films of all time. After just three preview performances, Mrs. Doubtfire was shut down along with the rest of Broadway. Now, it's time to re-launch this hysterical new musical comedy that reminds us there is nothing more important than love and finding your family."

Helmed by four time-Tony Award winning director Jerry Zaks (Hello, Dolly!), the new musical comedy features a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell and music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, the Tony Award nominated team behind Something Rotten! The creative is rounded out by choreographer Lorin Latarro (Waitress); Music Supervisor, Arranger and Orchestrator Ethan Popp (Tina); Scenic Designer David Korins (Hamilton); Costume Designer Catherine Zuber (Moulin Rouge! The Musical); Lighting Designer, Philip S. Rosenberg (Pretty Woman); Sound Designer Brian Ronan (Mean Girls); Hair & Wig Designer David Brian Brown (Moulin Rouge! The Musical); and Make-up Designer Tommy Kurzman (All My Sons).

Daniel Hillard, a struggling, out-of-work actor, will do anything for his kids. After losing custody in a messy divorce, he creates the kindly alter ego of Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate attempt to stay in their lives. As his new character takes on a life of its own, Mrs. Doubtfire teaches Daniel more than he bargained for about how to be a father. A hysterical and heartfelt story about holding onto your loved ones against all odds, Mrs. Doubtfire is the musical comedy we need right now - one that proves we're better together.

Mrs. Doubtfire is on its way to Broadway following an eighteen-month hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and a spectacular run at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre in 2019. Extended by popular demand, the Seattle engagement shattered the record for the bestselling new musical in the history of The 5th Avenue Theatre, selling over $4.7M worth of tickets and playing to more than 75,000 people in just 42 performances.

Mrs. Doubtfire is presented by special arrangement with Buena Vista Theatrical. Though it is being performed at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre, Mrs. Doubtfire is not a Roundabout Theatre Company production.

Mrs. Doubtfire will follow New York State, City and CDC guidelines to ensure the safety of all actors, production staff, theatre employees, and audience members who enter the Stephen Sondheim Theatre. This may include, but will not be limited to, the following COVID-19 Safety Measures: wearing a properly fitted mask at all times while on the premises, temperature checks prior to entering theatre, certifying whether you have been exposed to COVID-19 prior to entering the theatre, social distancing when reasonable, and contact tracing.

The ventilation system in the Stephen Sondheim Theatre auditorium is equipped with MERV 15 filtration, and, in addition to rigorous cleaning and sanitation, Roundabout Theatre Company will be implementing applicable health and safety protocols based on government and industry guidance.