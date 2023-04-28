Wake Up With BWW 4/28: Drama Desk Nominations, Plus a Message From Oscar Isaac!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

Below, check out the full list of Drama Desk Award nominations! Did you favorite shows make the cut? Find out who has the most nominations!

Plus, the first footage of the Wicked movie was shown at CinemaCon in Las Vegas last night. Audio of 'Defying Gravity' and 'Popular' were played. Learn more below!

Paper Mill Playhouse has announced the cast and creative team for Rent, which will star Drag Race alum Olivia Lux! Learn more about the show, who else is starring, and how you can attend!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

A Birthday Message From Oscar Isaac We'll be celebrating our 20th Anniversary in a plethora of ways that we'll soon be sharing, including a major design update and more. Also, we'd love you to join us on May 21, 2023 for our 20th Anniversary Celebration at Sony Hall, benefitting Broadway Cares / Equity Fights AIDS and featuring some of our favorite performers. Learn more and get tickets here!

Today's Top Stories

WICKED Movie Footage Shown at CinemaCon With First Looks at 'Defying Gravity' & 'Popular'

by Michael Major

The first footage of the Wicked movie was shown at CinemaCon in Las Vegas last night. Audio of 'Defying Gravity' and 'Popular' were played, giving attendees a first listen to Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo singing Stephen Schwartz's iconic music. New shots of Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard were also revealed.. (more...)

SHUCKED, SOME LIKE IT HOT Lead Nominations for 2023 Drama Desk Awards

by Nicole Rosky

Nominations for the 67th Annual Drama Desk Awards were announced today and BroadwayWorld has the full list here!. (more...)

RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Star Olivia Lux and More Will Lead RENT at Paper Mill Playhouse

by Stephi Wild

Paper Mill Playhouse has announced the cast and creative team for Rent by Jonathan Larson, directed by Zi Alikhan (Resident Director of Hamilton) and choreographed by Steph Paul (New York Theatre Workshop: How to Defend Yourself). Learn more about who is starring, and how to get tickets here!. (more...)

Video: Watch Bernadette Peters, Kristin Chenoweth & More Honor Carol Burnett By Singing ANNIE & Sondheim on NBC Special

by Michael Major

Last night, NBC honored Carol Burnett with a special honoring her legendary career. The evening included musical performances from Bernadette Peters, Billy Porter, Jane Lynch, Katy Perry, Kristin Chenoweth, Sutton Foster, and Darren Criss. Watch video performances of 'Side By Side By Side,' 'Easy Street,' 'Old Friends,' and more now!. (more...)

Ashley Blanchet, Ben Crawford, and More Will Lead BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at The Muny

by Stephi Wild

The Muny has announced that Ashley Blanchet, Ben Crawford, Claybourne Elder, Ann Harada, Kelvin Moon Loh, Eric Jordan Young, Holly Ann Butler, Tommy Bracco, Harrison White, Debby Lennon and Michael Hobin will star in the magical production of Disney's Beauty and the Beast, June 22 - 30, 2023.. (more...)

SWEENEY TODD Will Release Revival Cast Recording Later This Year

by Stephi Wild

A new cast album will be released for the acclaimed Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. The album will be available later this year. . (more...)

Video: First Look at the SCHMIGADOON! Season Finale With Aaron Tveit & Dove Cameron

by Michael Major

Apple TV+ has shared a new sneak peek for the final episode of Schmigadoon!, which is set to be released on Wednesday, May 3. In episode six, "Over and Done," Will there be a happy ending? Josh and Melissa are presented with a life-changing choice. Watch the new sneak peek video with Aaron Tveit and Dove Cameron now!. (more...)

Video: The Cast of NEW YORK, NEW YORK Take Their Opening Night Bows

by Opening Night

NEW YORK, NEW YORK opened on Broadway last night, Wednesday, March 26th, 2023, at Broadway's St. James Theatre (246 West 44th Street). BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out video footage of the cast taking their opening night bows here!. (more...)

Jerry Mitchell Will Receive The 2023 Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award

by Stephi Wild

The Tony Awards Administration Committee has announced that Jerry Mitchell will receive the 2023 Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award in recognition of his outstanding dedication and contributions to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS (BC/EFA) and for more than three decades of volunteer service through the arts. . (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!