Video: First Look at the SCHMIGADOON! Season Finale With Aaron Tveit & Dove Cameron

Click Here for More on SCHMIGADOON!

Apple TV+ has shared a sneak peek clip from the season two finale of the award winning musical comedy series "Schmigadoon!," which will debut on Wednesday, May 3 on Apple TV+.

In episode six, "Over and Done," Will there be a happy ending? Josh and Melissa are presented with a life-changing choice.

Watch the sneak peek clip from the upcoming episode below, in which Topher (Aaron Tveit) and Jenny (Dove Cameron) play characters inspired by Pippin, Godspell, Cabaret, Jesus Christ Superstar, and more. Check out every musical theatre reference in the new season of Schmigadoon! here.

Having found true love in the town of Schmigadoon, season two of "Schmigadoon!" will find Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) and Melissa (Cecily Strong) in Schmicago, the reimagined world of '60s and '70s musicals.

The second season of Apple's broadly acclaimed comedy will include new original musical numbers from co-creator and executive producer Cinco Paul, as well as returning stars Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Ariana DeBose, Martin Short, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ann Harada, Jane Krakowski and Aaron Tveit are set to return, with Tituss Burgess and Patrick Page joining the cast for season two.

"Schmigadoon!" is co-created by Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio, and produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group and Broadway Video. Paul serves as showrunner and wrote all of the original songs for the series. Lorne Michaels is executive producer.

Watch the sneak peek clip here: