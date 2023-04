RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Star Olivia Lux and More Will Lead RENT at Paper Mill Playhouse

April 27, 2023

New York City theater district's beloved Sardi's restaurant will host a full house of Broadway stars, industry insiders and theater fans for the Texas Hold 'em tournament, which has been on a pandemic-induced hiatus for four years. Newcomers and aces alike will have the chance to go “all in” and win the coveted title of Broadway Bets champion. Prizes will be awarded to all players who reach the final table.