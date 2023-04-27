Video: Watch Bernadette Peters, Kristin Chenoweth & More Honor Carol Burnett By Singing ANNIE & Sondheim on NBC Special

Last night, NBC honored Carol Burnett with a special honoring her legendary career.

The evening included musical performances from Bernadette Peters, Billy Porter, Jane Lynch, Katy Perry, Kristin Chenoweth, Sutton Foster, and Darren Criss.

Paying homage to Carol's renowned career performances, Peters and Chenoweth performed "Old Friends," dedicated to Carol's 60-year friendship with Julie Andrews and "Only an Octave Apart," which Carol sang alongside Beverly Sills in the 1976 television special "Sills and Burnett at the Met."

To honor Burnett's beloved duets, Foster and Criss performed a rendition of "Side By Side By Side" by Stephen Sondheim, sung to "Carol Burnett's Duets."

Carol's memorable songs from the hit film "Annie" were honored by Jane Lynch performing "Little Girls" and Bernadette Peters and Billy Porter performing "Easy Street."

Katy Perry ended the special with a tribute to Burnett's classic theme song, "I'm So Glad We Had This Time Together" from "The Carol Burnett Show."

Watch the performances from the special below! The complete special, which also features appearances by Cher, Julie Andrews, Lily Tomlin, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Bob Mackie, and more, is now available to stream on Peacock.

Watch Kristin Chenoweth and Bernadette Peters perform "Only an Octave Apart" here:

Watch Kristin Chenoweth and Bernadette Peter perform Stephen Sondheim's "Old Friends" here:

Watch Jane Lynch perform "Little Girls" from Annie here:

Watch Darren Criss and Sutton Foster remix Sondheim's "Side by Side by Side" as "Carol Burnett's Duets" here:

Watch Billy Porter and Bernadette Peters perform "Easy Street" from Annie here:

Watch Katy Perry perform "I'm So Glad We Had This Time Together" here: