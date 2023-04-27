Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
SWEENEY TODD Will Release Revival Cast Recording Later This Year

SWEENEY TODD Will Release Revival Cast Recording Later This Year

The musical performances on February 26, and opened on March 26, at Broadway’s Lunt-Fontanne Theatre

Apr. 27, 2023  

A new cast album will be released for the acclaimed Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. The album will be available later this year.

The production stars Tony and Grammy-nominated multi-platinum recording artist Josh Groban and Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford, and is directed by Thomas Kail. Featuring music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and a book by Hugh Wheeler, from an adaptation by Christopher Bond, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street began performances on February 26, and opened on March 26, at Broadway's Lunt-Fontanne Theatre (205 W 46th St, New York, NY 10036).

Producer Jeffrey Seller is leading the revival. Produced by Alex Lacamoire and co-produced by Thomas Kail, the cast recording will feature Jonathan Tunick's expansive original 26-player orchestration from the original production.

Pre-save the album here.

Joining Groban as Sweeney Todd and Ashford as Mrs. Lovett are Jordan Fisher (Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen) as Anthony, Gaten Matarazzo ("Stranger Things") as Tobias, Tony Award winner and Laurence Olivier Award nominee Ruthie Ann Miles (The King and I) as Beggar Woman, Maria Bilbao (On Your Feet!) as Johanna, Jamie Jackson (The Last Ship) as Judge Turpin, John Rapson (Les Misérables) as Beadle Bamford, Nicholas Christopher (Hamilton) as Pirelli / Standby for Sweeney Todd, and Jeanna de Waal (Diana, The Musical) as Standby for Mrs. Lovett and Beggar Woman.

The cast also includes Galyana Castillo (Waitress), Jonathan Christopher (Hamilton), Dwayne Cooper (Motown), Kyrie Courter (Ragtime), Taeler Cyrus (Wicked), Timothy Hughes (Hadestown), Paul-Jordan Jansen (Beauty and the Beast), Alicia Kaori (The King and I), Michael Kuhn (Le nozze di Figaro), Raymond J. Lee (Groundhog Day), Megan Ort (Cats), Patricia Phillips (The Phantom of the Opera), Mia Pinero (West Side Story), Samantha Pollino (Hamilton), Lexi Rabadi (Beauty and the Beast), Nathan Salstone (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Kristie Dale Sanders (Oklahoma!), Stephen Tewksbury (The Phantom of the Opera), Daniel Torres (The Music Man), Felix Torrez-Ponce (Newsies), DeLaney Westfall (Kinky Boots) and Hennessy Winkler (Oklahoma!).

For the first time since 1980, Broadway audiences will experience Stephen Sondheim's Tony Award®-winning score as it was performed in the original production-with Jonathan Tunick's original 26-player orchestration on an epic scale. Tony Award-winning director Thomas Kail (Hamilton) helms the return of this musical thriller starring Tony and Grammy® nominee Josh Groban (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) as Sweeney Todd, and Tony winner Annaleigh Ashford (Sunday in the Park with George, Kinky Boots) as Mrs. Lovett.

The original Broadway production of Sweeney Todd was the winner of eight 1980 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Book, Best Score, and Best Direction for Hal Prince. Its London premiere won the 1980 Olivier Award for Best Musical.

Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler's landmark musical, from an adaptation by Christopher Bond, tells the tale of a resourceful pie shop owner and a vengeful barber out for blood. After he's sent away by a corrupt judge, Sweeney returns to London years later seeking his long-lost family, and forms an unlikely partnership with Mrs. Lovett, who serves up pies underneath his former shop. Together, they wreak havoc on Fleet Street and serve up the hottest - and most unsettling - pies in London.

Tony winner Alex Lacamoire also serves as Music Supervisor, and Olivier Award winner Steven Hoggett choreographs with set design by Tony Award winner Mimi Lien, costume design by Tony Award nominee Emilio Sosa, lighting design by seven-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, and sound design by Tony Award winner Nevin Steinberg. J. Jared Janas serves as Wig, Hair, & Makeup Designer and special effects design is by Jeremy Chernick. Casting is by The Telsey Office. Baseline Theatrical serves as General Manager. Cody Renard Richard serves as Production Stage Manager.






Related Stories
Video: Josh Groban Reveals Whats Really Inside the SWEENEY TODD Pies Photo
Video: Josh Groban Reveals What's Really Inside the SWEENEY TODD Pies
On The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Josh Groban discussed returning to Broadway as the title role in Sweeney Todd and revealed that the hardest part of his performance is eating the show's 'disgusting' meat pies before singing 'My Friends.' He went on to reveal what the pies they use in the production are actually made of. Watch the video now!
Photos: Bernadette Peters & Sean Hayes Visit SWEENEY TODD Photo
Photos: Bernadette Peters & Sean Hayes Visit SWEENEY TODD
See photos of Bernadette Peters and Sean Hayes visiting Sweeney Todd on Broadway!
SWEENEY TODD Launches Custom Apron Collaboration Photo
SWEENEY TODD Launches Custom Apron Collaboration
The Broadway production of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street is launching a collaboration with Hedley & Bennett on a custom Sweeney Todd apron.
Photos: Julia Louis-Dreyfus Visits SWEENEY TODD on Broadway Photo
Photos: Julia Louis-Dreyfus Visits SWEENEY TODD on Broadway
Check out photos of Julia Louis-Dreyfus visiting Sweeney Todd!

More Hot Stories For You


Video: WORKING IN THE THEATRE Docuseries Spotlights THE PIANO LESSONVideo: WORKING IN THE THEATRE Docuseries Spotlights THE PIANO LESSON
April 27, 2023

The hit Broadway revival of August Wilson's The Piano Lesson is featured in the latest episode of “Working in the Theatre” with director LaTanya Richardson Jackson and set designer Beowulf Boritt. The episode features exclusive interviews and discussion on their collaboration on August Wilson's The Piano Lesson.
Ashley Blanchet, Ben Crawford, and More Will Lead BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at The MunyAshley Blanchet, Ben Crawford, and More Will Lead BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at The Muny
April 27, 2023

The Muny has announced that Ashley Blanchet, Ben Crawford, Claybourne Elder, Ann Harada, Kelvin Moon Loh, Eric Jordan Young, Holly Ann Butler, Tommy Bracco, Harrison White, Debby Lennon and Michael Hobin will star in the magical production of Disney's Beauty and the Beast, June 22 - 30, 2023.
Video: Nathan Lane Stops By LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS With An Update On 'Cicada, Cicada'Video: Nathan Lane Stops By LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS With An Update On 'Cicada, Cicada'
April 26, 2023

Nathan Lane stopped by Late Night With Seth Meyers last night to promote his new film, Beau Is Afraid. See video of his visit.
Hannah Elless, Julia Murney, Allie Trimm And More Join Prospect Theater Company's Spring 2023 GalaHannah Elless, Julia Murney, Allie Trimm And More Join Prospect Theater Company's Spring 2023 Gala
April 26, 2023

Prospect Theater Company has announced the performers for their annual Spring Gala, being held Monday, May 1st at The Edison Ballroom (240 West 47th Street): Hannah Elless (Bright Star), Julia Murney (Baby, The Wild Party), Allie Trimm (Wicked), Genesis Adelia Collado (Prospect's Notes From Now), Darron Hayes (Prospect's Notes From Now), Matthew McGloin (Prospect's The Hello Girls), and Miyuki Miyagi (Allegiance, West Coast Premiere).
Photos/Video: Watch Highlights from Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' Easter Bonnet CompetitionPhotos/Video: Watch Highlights from Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' Easter Bonnet Competition
April 26, 2023

The theater community rallied together once again with spirited skits, dynamic dance and brilliant bonnets as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS’ Easter Bonnet Competition returned April 24 and 25, 2023. The performances celebrated in-theater Red Bucket appeals that raised $3,601,355 for meals and medication, health care and hope for those who need them most.
share