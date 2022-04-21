Wake Up With BWW 4/21: SOME LIKE IT HOT Coming to Broadway, FOR COLORED GIRLS... Reviews, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

for colored girls who have considered suicide/ when the rainbow is enuf opened last night.

Plus, Some Like It Hot will begin performances on Broadway this fall starring Christian Borle and J. Harrison Ghee!

FOR COLORED GIRLS... Opens On Broadway!

The Broadway revival of Ntozake Shange's for colored girls who have considered suicide/ when the rainbow is enuf, directed and choreographed by Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown opens tonight at the Booth Theatre! Read the reviews!. (more...)

Christian Borle, J. Harrison Ghee, and More to Lead SOME LIKE IT HOT on Broadway!

The classic comedy Some Like It Hot will begin performances on Broadway this fall! It was announced today that the new musical will begin performances onon Tuesday, November 1 and officially open Sunday, December 11 at the Shubert Theatre (225 West 44th Street). . (more...)

Pioneer Theatre Company will present the record-setting Broadway hit, Hello, Dolly! as the closing musical for the current season. The turn-of- the-century romance, bursting with music and energetic dance will run from May 13 through May 28, 2022.. (more...)

The album, which follows the release of two EPs, "She Is Risen (Vol. 1)" and "She Is Risen (Vol. 2)," marks the final and full culmination of music to be released from the original sessions in 2018, features Cynthia Erivo, Shoshana Bean, Morgan James, Ledisi, Bridget Everett, Orfeh, and Debbie Gravitte. Listen to the first two volumes now!. (more...)

BroadwayWorld has a first look at The Tony Award-winning Best Musical Moulin Rouge, now playing at the James M. Nederlander Theatre in Chicago. The limited engagement runs through May 14.. (more...)

The Tony Awards are fastly approaching and producers are making sure that rules are in place to prevent events like those that went down at this year's Oscars. The New York Times' Michael Paulson notes that tickets for the ceremony come with a mention of a 'no violence policy', presumably brought upon by Will Smith's incident at the 2022 Academy Awards.. (more...)

The First National Tour has officially begun for the history-making production of To Kill a Mockingbird, Academy Award winner Aaron Sorkin's new play, directed by Tony winner Bartlett Sher and based on Harper Lee's classic novel. Read the reviews here!. (more...)

Signature Theatre and Wolf Trap Foundation for the Performing Arts announced today the cast for the second annual musical theater collaboration, Broadway In The Park (Friday, June 24 at 8PM). The show will star Tony Award-winners Kelli O'Hara and Adrienne Warren and will feature an ensemble of local talent.. (more...)

Original Broadway cast member Lauren Nicole Chapman will join the Frozen North American tour as "Anna." Chapman begins performances on Thursday, May 19 at The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center in Appleton, WI.. (more...)

