Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Courtney Reed, Conor Ryan, Austin Durant & More In MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL On Tour

BroadwayWorld has a first look at The Tony Award-winning Best Musical Moulin Rouge! The Musical, now playing at the James M. Nederlander Theatre in Chicago. The limited engagement runs through May 14. Tickets are available at BroadwayInChicago.com.

The cast is led by Chicago's own Courtney Reed as Satine and Conor Ryan as Christian, as well as Austin Durant as Harold Zidler, André Ward as Toulouse-Lautrec, David Harris as The Duke of Monroth, Gabe Martínez as Santiago and Libby Lloyd as Nini. Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer is the Satine Alternate. The cast also includes Nicci Claspell, Harper Miles, Andrés Quintero, Adrienne Balducci, Andrew Brewer, Jack Cahill-Lemme, Sam J. Cahn, Darius Crenshaw, Alexander Gil Cruz, Alexa De Barr, Tamrin Goldberg, Alexis Hasbrouck, Jordan Fife Hunt, Justin Keats, Tyler John Logan, Tanisha Moore, Brayden Newby, Kent Overshown, Amy Quanbeck, Adéa Michelle Sessoms, Jenn Stafford, Denzel Tsopnang, Travis Ward-Osborne, Sharrod Williams, Jennifer Wolfe and Ricardo A. Zayas.

Following the multi-week engagement in Chicago, Moulin Rouge! The Musical will play the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis (May 18 - June 5, 2022), the Buell Theatre in Denver (June 9 - 26, 2022), the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles (June 30 - September 4, 2022) the Orpheum Theatre in San Francisco (September 7 - November 6, 2022), Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa (November 9 - 27, 2022), the Paramount Theatre in Seattle (December 14, 2022 - January 1, 2023), Keller Auditorium in Portland, OR (January 4 - 15, 2023), The Smith Center in Las Vegas (January 18 - February 5, 2023), Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville (February 8 - 19), The Hobby Center in Houston (February 22 - March 12, 2023), Music Hall at Fair Park in Dallas (March 15 - April 2, 2023), Saenger Theatre in New Orleans (April 5 - 16, 2023), Fox Theatre in Atlanta (April 19 - 30, 2023), Durham Performing Arts Center in Durham (May 3 - 14, 2023), Playhouse Square in Cleveland (June 7 - July 2, 2023) and Kimmel Cultural Campus in Philadelphia (July 5 - 30, 2023).

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the winner of ten 2021 Tony Awards including Best Musical, two Drama League Awards including Outstanding Production of a Musical, five Drama Desk Awards and ten Outer Critics Circle Award Honor citations including New Broadway Musical.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical opened to critical acclaim at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre in the Summer of 2019 and reopened in September 2021 following the shutdown of Broadway due to the pandemic.

"Spectacular! Euphoric! In Moulin Rouge! The Musical, life is beautiful," raves The New York Times. "Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a fabulous new musical. The high begins the instant you walk into the theatre," said the New York Post. Entertainment Weekly concludes that "it's easy to believe that Moulin Rouge! The Musical could run for 50 years."

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers and with a book by Tony Award winner John Logan, choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award winner Justin Levine.

The design team for Moulin Rouge! The Musical includes Tony Award winner Derek McLane (sets), Tony Award winner Catherine Zuber (costumes), Tony Award winner Justin Townsend (lighting), Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski (sound), Drama Desk Award winner David Brian Brown (wig and hair design), Sarah Cimino (Make-up design) and Tony Award winner Matt Stine (Music Producer). Casting is by Jim Carnahan and Stephen Kopel.

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular ... Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Baz Luhrmann's iconic film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and - above all - Love. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is more than a musical; it is a state of mind.

As in the film, Moulin Rouge! The Musical celebrates over 160 years of music - from Offenbach to Lady Gaga. The stage musical features many of the iconic songs from the movie, and also includes recent hits released since the movie premiered 20 years ago.

Released by 20th Century Fox, Baz Luhrmann's MOULIN ROUGE! premiered at the 2001 Cannes Film Festival. At the 74th Academy Awards, the film was nominated for eight Oscars, including Best Picture, and won two.