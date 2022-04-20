Kelli O'Hara and Adrienne Warren to Star in Signature Theatre & Wolf Trap's BROADWAY IN THE PARK

Signature Theatre and Wolf Trap Foundation for the Performing Arts announced today the cast for the second annual musical theater collaboration, Broadway In The Park (Friday, June 24 at 8PM). The show will star Tony Award-winners Kelli O'Hara and Adrienne Warren and will feature an ensemble of local talent.

CAST & CREATIVE TEAM

Kelli O'Hara, who's currently starring in HBO's The Gilded Age, is known for her award-winning Broadway portrayals. She played Anna Leonowens in The King and I, winning the 2015 Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical, as well as Grammy, Drama League, Outer Critics Circle, and Olivier award nominations. Other Broadway credits include Kiss Me Kate, The Bridges of Madison County, Nice Work if You Can Get It, South Pacific, The Pajama Game, The Light in the Piazza, Sweet Smell of Success and many more.

Adrienne Warren, originated the role of Tina Turner in Broadway's Tina: The Tina Turner Musical. Warren's "star-making" (The New York Times) performance garnered her a Tony Award, Drama Desk Award, and more. Other Broadway credits include Shuffle Along, and Bring It On. Recently, Warren also starred in the limited series for ABC, The Women of the Movement, playing Mamie Till Mobley. The Virginia native will be seen later this year in the feature film, The Woman King.

The cast is rounded out with returning Signature Theatre performers Erin Driscoll (Signature's Titanic, Ford's Theatre's Into the Woods), Vincent Kempski (Signature's RENT, Signature's Assassins), Rayshun LaMarr (Signature's Gun & Powder, NBC's The Voice), Kevin McAllister (Signature's Ain't Misbehavin', Broadway's Caroline, or Change), Donna Migliaccio (Signature's Simply Sondheim, Broadway's War Paint), Nova Y. Payton (Signature's After Midnight, 3 Mo' Diva's National Tour), Awa Sal Secka (Signature's Simply Sondheim, Ford's Theatre's Into the Woods) and Bobby Smith (Signature's She Loves Me, Signature's Grand Hotel). The show will be directed by Signature Theatre Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner; Jon Kalbfleisch is music director and conductor.

INFORMATION & SAFETY GUIDELINES

Date and Time:

Friday, June 24 at 8PM

Venue:

Wolf Trap - Filene Center

1551 Trap Road

Vienna, VA 22182

Ticketing and On-Sale Information:

Tickets for Broadway In The Park are on sale now.

Tickets may be purchased online at wolftrap.org or in person at the Filene Center Box Office, 1551 Trap Road, Vienna, VA. Box office hours are Monday through Friday, 10AM to 4PM.

Safety Guidelines:

By purchasing a ticket to Wolf Trap, you agree to comply with all health and safety protocols that are in place at the time of the performance. Wolf Trap's COVID-19 protocols are subject to change based on the CDC, Virginia, and National Park Service policies. Please check the policies and guidelines prior to your performance for the most up-to-date information.

Additional information, amenities, and protocols will be posted to the Wolf Trap website as information becomes available.

ABOUT SIGNATURE

Signature is widely recognized as the premiere venue in Washington to see musical theater, especially new musicals. Recently called "a dream for patrons" and "the gold standard for producing musicals" by The Washington Post, Signature is renowned for its interpretations of Stephen Sondheim's work, inventive adaptations of overlooked or forgotten musicals, and investment in fresh new projects. The Theatre is an industry leader in developing and producing new work and is home to the largest musical theater development program in the United States.

Signature features the finest talent from the D.C. metropolitan area and New York on its stages and has been a creative home to such luminaries as Chita Rivera, Sheryl Crow, Barry Levinson, George Hearn, Emily Skinner, Kathleen Marshall, Ann Reinking, Marc Kudisch, Judy Kuhn, Deborah Monk, Boyd Gaines, Heidi Blickenstaff, James Lapine, Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey, John Kander and Fred Ebb, Cameron Mackintosh, Terrence McNally, and the company's signature composer, Stephen Sondheim. Under the leadership of Maggie Boland, Managing Director, and Matthew Gardiner, Artistic Director, Signature draws more than 100,000 patrons annually to its Arlington home and has been cited for its achievements by a wide range of local and national media.

ABOUT WOLF TRAP

Wolf Trap Foundation for the Performing Arts, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, produces and presents a full range of performance and education programs in the Greater Washington area, as well as nationally. Wolf Trap features three performance venues: the outdoor Filene Center and Children's Theatre-in-the-Woods, both located at Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts, and The Barns at Wolf Trap, located down the road from the national park and adjacent to the Center for Education at Wolf Trap. The 7,028-seat Filene Center is operated in partnership with the National Park Service and annually showcases an extensive array of diverse artists, ranging from pop, country, folk, and blues to classical music, dance, and theatre, as well as multimedia presentations, from May through September. The Barns at Wolf Trap is operated by Wolf Trap Foundation year-round, and during the summer months is home to the Grammy-nominated Wolf Trap Opera, one of America's outstanding professional training programs for early career opera singers. Wolf Trap's education programs include the nationally acclaimed Wolf Trap Institute for Early Learning Through the Arts, Children's Theatre-in-the-Woods, a diverse array of arts education classes, grants, and a nationally recognized internship program.