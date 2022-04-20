Lauren Nicole Chapman Takes Over as Anna on the Tour of FROZEN

Original Broadway cast member Lauren Nicole Chapman will join the Frozen North American tour as "Anna." Chapman begins performances on Thursday, May 19 at The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center in Appleton, WI.

LAUREN NICOLE CHAPMAN (Anna) is thrilled to be returning home to Arendelle! Lauren has been part of the Frozen family since the pre-Broadway development in 2017, through the Broadway shutdown in 2020, and is unspeakably honored to be here. Broadway and National Tours: Frozen (Standby for Anna), Kinky Boots (u/s Lauren). Favorite credits include: Little Shop of Horrors (Audrey), Legally Blonde (Serena), Barefoot in the Park (Corrie Bratter), Frozen 2 (Ensemble Vocals). @Laurennicolechapman

Chapman joins current tour cast members Caroline Bowman (Elsa), Austin Colby (Hans), F. Michael Haynie (Olaf), Mason Reeves (Kristoff), Jeremy Morse (Weselton), Collin Baja (Sven at certain performances), Evan Strand (Sven at certain performances), Olivia Jones (Young Anna at certain performances), Arwen Monzon-Sanders (Young Elsa at certain performances) and real-life sisters Natalie Grace Chan (Young Elsa at certain performances) and Victoria Hope Chan (Young Anna at certain performances).

Frozen also features Caelan Creaser, Jeremy Davis, Kristen Smith Davis, Colby Dezelick, Michael Everett, Berklea Going, Michael Allan Haggerty, Tyler Jimenez, Hannah Jewel Kohn, Marina Kondo, Dustin Layton, Nika Lindsay, Tatyana Lubov, Adrianna Rose Lyons, Michael Milkanin, Kyle Lamar Mitchell, Tony Neidenbach, Jessie Peltier, Naomi Rodgers, Brian Steven Shaw, Daniel Switzer, Zach Trimmer, Brit West, and Natalie Wisdom.

There are currently five productions of Frozen playing around the world, including Australia, Japan, London and Hamburg. The Tony-nominated Best Musical completed its Broadway run in March 2020 after breaking four house records at The St. James Theatre.

Frozen has been created for the stage by an award-winning team and features the songs you know and love from the original Oscar-winning film, plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers by the film's songwriters, Oscar winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez and EGOT winner Robert Lopez. Joining them on a creative team that has won a cumulative 16 Tony Awards are Oscar winner Jennifer Lee (book), Tony and Olivier Award winner Michael Grandage (director), and Tony winner Rob Ashford (choreographer).

The creative team for Frozen also includes scenic and costume design by two-time Tony and Olivier Award winner Christopher Oram, lighting design by six-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, sound design by seven-time Tony nominee Peter Hylenski, video design by Tony winner Finn Ross, puppet design by Michael Curry, hair design by David Brian Brown, makeup design by Anne Ford-Coates, special effects design by Jeremy Chernick and casting by The Telsey Office/Rachel Hoffman, CSA and Laura Wade, CSA.

Two-time Tony Award winner Stephen Oremus is music supervisor and creates vocal, incidental and dance arrangements. He is joined on the music team by Tony nominee Dave Metzger (orchestrations), Chris Montan (executive music producer), David Chase (additional dance arrangements), and Faith Seetoo (music director).