Tony Awards React to Will Smith Oscars Slap; Include Violence Policy in 2022 Invites

The Tony Awards are fastly approaching and producers are making sure that rules are in place to prevent events like those that went down at this year's Oscars. The New York Times' Michael Paulson notes that tickets for the ceremony come with a mention of a 'no violence' policy, presumably brought upon by Will Smith's incident at the 2022 Academy Awards.

Noted: This year's letter to potential @TheTonyAwards ticket buyers includes the following in the FAQ section: "The Tony Awards has a strict no violence policy. In the event of an incident, the perpetrator will be removed from the event immediately." - Michael Paulson (@MichaelPaulson) April 20, 2022

The 75th Annual Tony Awards will take place live from Radio City Music Hall Sunday, June 12th, in a four-hour television and streaming event, that will broadcast live coast to coast for the first time.

The celebration will commence at 7:00 - 8:00 PM, ET/4:00 - 5:00 PM, PT with exclusive content streaming only on Paramount+, followed by the presentation of the American Theatre Wing's 75th Annual Tony Awards from 8:00-11:00 PM, LIVE ET/5:00 - 8:00 PM, LIVE PT on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+*