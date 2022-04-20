Review Roundup: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Kicks Off First National Tour; What Are the Critics Saying?

The First National Tour has officially begun for the history-making production of To Kill a Mockingbird, Academy Award winner Aaron Sorkin's new play, directed by Tony winner Bartlett Sher and based on Harper Lee's classic novel.

Starring in the critically acclaimed production are Emmy Award-winning actor Richard Thomas as Atticus Finch, Melanie Moore as Scout Finch, Jacqueline Williams as Calpurnia, Justin Mark as Jem Finch, Yaegel T. Welch as Tom Robinson, Steven Lee Johnson as Dill Harris and Mary Badham (Oscar-nominated for the role of "Scout" in the feature film) as Mrs. Dubose. They are joined by Joey Collins as Bob Ewell, Richard Poe as Judge Taylor, Luke Smith as Horace Gilmer, Arianna Gayle Stucki as Mayella Ewell, David Christopher Wells as Sheriff Heck Tate, Anthony Natale as Link Deas, Liv Rooth as Miss Stephanie, Travis Johns as Mr. Cunningham and ensemble members Morgan Bernhard, Denise Cormier, Christopher R Ellis, Stephen Elrod, Glenn Fleary, Maeve Moynihan, Daniel Neale, Dorcas Sowunmi and Greg Wood.

For more information, please visit www.tokillamockingbirdbroadway.com.

Let's see what the critics are saying!

Shea's - Buffalo, NY

Anthony Chase, Buffalo News: Told in the novel through the eyes of Atticus' daughter, 6-year-old Scout, the play uses three child narrators, portrayed by adults: Scout, played by Melanie Moore; her brother Jem, played by Justin Mark; and their friend Dill Harris, played by Steven Lee Johnson. All three bring humor, charm and at times the profound ring of nostalgia to their roles, as they simultaneously perform their childhoods as present moment and as memory.

Boston Opera House - Boston, MA

The Harvard Crimson: The play puts an interesting spin on the source material - the scenes jump around from place to place in a non-linear fashion, often returning to the courthouse. Moreover, it does a wonderful job of reshuffling the most important moments of the novel into a well-paced sequence that highlights the main tensions of respect, innocence, and racial injustice, all the while showcasing the nuances of these issues. The non-linear timeline allows for contrasting scenes to be pitted right up against each other, enabling the audience to see many sides of the complicated narrative.

Jed Gottlieb, Boston Herald: In the touring production, Atticus is played perfectly by veteran actor Richard Thomas. He's a gentleman full of scholarly acumen that's often utterly worthless in the real world. His optimism empty of impact, his naivete epic in scope. Many of this play's best moments have Atticus being pulled back to reality by his Black housekeeper, Calpernia (Jacqueline Williams, in another perfect performance), someone forced to face reality without rest.