Wake Up With BWW 4/2: Theatre Companies Revoke LASA Membership After Asian Artist is Misidentified, and More

Theatre companies are revoking their memberships for LA Stage Alliance after Asian American nominee, Jully Lee, was misidentified at the Ovation Awards. Read more below.

The Drama Book Shop is getting ready to open its doors at its new home at 266 West 39th Street (between 7th and 8th Avenues). The legendary shop's new home will be only one block away from its last location. Get a first look at the new store below!

Stephen Graham and Andrea Riseborough have been announced to play the roles of Mr. and Mrs. Wormwood in the upcoming Matilda musical film adaptation. Additionally, Indian comedian Sindhu Vee has been cast as Mrs. Phelps, the librarian.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

1) Theatre Companies Revoke LA Stage Alliance Membership After Asian Nominee is Misidentified at the Ovation Awards

Jully Lee was nominated for an award for her performance in East West Players' Hannah and the Dread Gazebo, a play that featured an entirely Asian American company. However, when the time came for the award to be announced, Lee's name was mispronounced, and a photo of her castmate was shown on screen in place of her own.. (more...)

2) First Look at the New Drama Book Shop, Coming Soon to 39th Street!

A move for the famed Drama Book Shop has been a long time coming, as its reopening was delayed by the events fo the past year. Now the beloved store is getting ready to open its doors at its new home at 266 West 39th Street (between 7th and 8th Avenues). The legendary shop's new home will be only one block away from its last location.. (more...)

3) MATILDA Musical Film Adds Stephen Graham, Andrea Riseborough, and Sindhu Vee to the Cast

Stephen Graham and Andrea Riseborough have been announced to play the roles of Mr. and Mrs. Wormwood in the upcoming Matilda musical film adaptation. Additionally, Indian comedian Sindhu Vee has been cast as Mrs. Phelps, the librarian. . (more...)

4) VIDEO: Matt Doyle Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!

by Backstage With Richard Ridge

Watch as Richard chats with Matt Doyle, who will soon join Seth Rudetsky for two very special concerts on Sunday, April 3 (3pm and 8pm).. (more...)

5) Nicolette Robinson and Leslie Odom Jr. Welcome Baby Boy to the Family

Congratulations are in order! Broadway power couple Nicolette Robinson and Leslie Odom Jr. have welcomed a baby boy into their family! Baby Abe is Robinson and Odom Jr.'s second child - they also have a young daughter named Lucille Ruby!. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Erin Driscoll

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- The Met's nightly streams continue tonight at 7:30pm with Massenet's Werther Starring Lisette Oropesa, Sophie Koch, Jonas Kaufmann, and David Bizic, conducted by Alain Altinoglu. Production by Sir Richard Eyre. From March 15, 2013. Tune in here!

- Tonight's episode of Stars in the House is a Game Night with guests TBA. Tune in at 8pm here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

BWW Exclusive: Meet the Founder of Bloomingdale Theatre Company, Connor Chase Stewart

Bloomingdale Theater Company was founded out of a desire to reestablish human connection during a time when we are more isolated and disconnected from each other than ever. Connor Chase Stewart founded the company with a goal is to spread love and healing through storytelling with artists who are passionate, committed and seek to make changes in the world.

Next up is PUSHED - An Evening of Scenes on April 10th at 7pm EST.Come watch these dedicated, heart centered, hard working and passionate actors do what they do best! They will be performing scenes from A RAISIN IN THE SUN, OLEANNA, LOBBY HERO, AMERICAN BUFFALO, and THE ODD COUPLE. Click HERE for more information!

In the meantime, catch up with BTC founder Connor Chase Stewart as he catches us up on what's up next!

Social Butterfly: Ali Ewoldt, Ann Harada, and More to Take Part in 'Asian American Women of the Theater Community' Conversation

Broadway's Diane Deboer-Phelan, Ali Ewoldt, Ann Harada, Lainie Sakakura, and Pearl Sun will join casting director Arnold J. Mungioli on April 2 for a conversation about their lives as Asian American Women of the Theater Community in a time of rising violence against Asian-Americans.

The conversation will take place as part of Grateful Ready Open Willing (G.R.O.W.) The G.R.O.W. website is a free online forum where your questions about auditions, acting, and theatre are answered. They offer life coaching and audition coaching for artists, actors, and all folks. Additionally, Arnold teaches a Musical Theatre Audition Class several times a year which benefits MCCNY (and their Food Pantry and Homeless Shelter).

