MATILDA Musical Film Adds Stephen Graham, Andrea Riseborough, and Sindhu Vee to the Cast

Stephen Graham and Andrea Riseborough have been announced to play the roles of Mr. and Mrs. Wormwood in the upcoming Matilda musical film adaptation, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Additionally, Indian comedian Sindhu Vee has been cast as Mrs. Phelps, the librarian.

The newly announced cast members join eleven year-old actor, Alisha Weir who will play the title role, alongside stage and screen star Emma Thompson who will portray the villainous headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, as well as Lashana Lynch as Miss Honey.

The film is currently in pre-production and is set to begin filming this spring at Shepperton. Over 200 children are currently in rehearsal to play the students of the musical's fictional school, Crunchem Hall.

Matilda will be helmed by Matthew Warchus, who directed the original stage production. Ellen Kane, who worked with choreographer Peter Darling on the stage production, will contribute choreography.

The film will be released into theaters by Sony Pictures UK, and will stream worldwide on Netflix.

Matilda is written by Dennis Kelly, with music and lyrics by Tim Minchin. Based on the book of the same name by Roald Dahl, Matilda tells of a super-powered girl who uses her new skills to help those around her, all the while trying to deal with the atrocious Miss Trunchbull.