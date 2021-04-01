First Look at the New Drama Book Shop, Coming Soon to 39th Street!

A move for the famed Drama Book Shop has been a long time coming, as its reopening was delayed by the events fo the past year. Now the beloved store is getting ready to open its doors at its new home at 266 West 39th Street (between 7th and 8th Avenues). The legendary shop's new home will be only one block away from its last location.

The independent bookstore was forced from its longtime midtown Manhattan home in January 2019. Lin-Manuel Miranda, director Thomas Kail, producer Jeffrey Seller, and theatre impresario James L. Nederlander, with guidance from The Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment Commissioner Julie Menin, took it over, found a new home and will continue to operate it.

"The Drama Book Shop is the heart and soul of the New York theater community," Lin-Manuel Miranda said in 2019. "It's been an oasis in midtown for a century of storytellers and theater fans alike - a safe space to gather, to learn, and to find great books and music. I found my collaborators there. I wrote drafts of 'In the Heights' there. Freestyle Love Supreme was born there. I made sure the first book-signing of 'Hamilton: The Revolution' was held there. The Drama Book Shop is home. To the next generation of dramatists, actors, directors, composers, choreographers, designers, and theater enthusiasts: the stage is set...Come in. Discover. Enjoy."

In business for nearly 100 years, this unique shop in the heart of the Theatre District specializes in all things printed for the theater or arts lover - from librettos, plays and screenplays, to works on theater craft, dramatic techniques, music and biographies of film and theater's greats.

The design of The Drama Book Shop is overseen by creative director David Korins. The atmosphere of the shop is inspired by European cafés of the last century and their role in the exchange and celebration of ideas.