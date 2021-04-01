Nicolette Robinson and Leslie Odom Jr. Welcome Baby Boy to the Family

Congratulations are in order! Broadway power couple Nicolette Robinson and Leslie Odom Jr. have welcomed a baby boy into their family! Baby Abe is Robinson and Odom Jr.'s second child - they had their first child, a daughter named Lucille Ruby, in 2017!

Leslie Odom Jr. took to Instagram to share the news:

Nicolette Robinson's credits include Broadway: Waitress. Regional: WITNESS UGANDA (The American Repertory Theater). Workshops: Brooklynite, NYSAF; Lempicka, Yale Repertory Theater, New Dramatists; Post Office, Kirk Douglas Theater. TV: Recurring on Showtime's Golden Globe Award-winning series "The Affair" "Hart of Dixie" "Unforgettable," "Perfect Couples," "Cold Case" Princess Grace Award Winner for Theater and a graduate of UCLA's School of Theater, Film, & Television.

Multifaceted performer Leslie Odom, Jr. starred on Broadway as 'Aaron Burr' in the blockbuster hit musical, "Hamilton." He is a Grammy Award­ winner as a principal soloist on Hamilton's Original Broadway Cast Recording, which won the 2015 award for Best Musical Theater Album. Odom, Jr. originated the role of 'Burr' in a sold out run at The Public Theatre in 2015, earning a Drama Desk Award nomination for Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical and a Lucille Lortel Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Musical. Odom, Jr. made his Broadway debut at the age of 17 in "Rent" before heading to Carnegie Mellon University's prestigious School of Drama, where he graduated with honors. He is the recipient of a 2002 Princess Grace Award for Acting, which is dedicated to identifying emerging talent in theater, dance and film.