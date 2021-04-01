Ali Ewoldt, Ann Harada, and More to Take Part in 'Asian American Women of the Theater Community' Conversation

Broadway's Diane Deboer-Phelan, Ali Ewoldt, Ann Harada, Lainie Sakakura, and Pearl Sun will join casting director Arnold J. Mungioli on April 2 for a conversation about their lives as Asian American Women of the Theater Community in a time of rising violence against Asian-Americans.

The conversation will take place as part of Grateful Ready Open Willing (G.R.O.W.) The G.R.O.W. website is a free online forum where your questions about auditions, acting, and theatre are answered. They offer life coaching and audition coaching for artists, actors, and all folks. Additionally, Arnold teaches a Musical Theatre Audition Class several times a year which benefits MCCNY (and their Food Pantry and Homeless Shelter).

"Asian American Women of the Theater Community" will take place on Facebook Live on Friday, April 2, 2021 at 7pm in the private Facebook group, GRATEFUL READY OPEN WILLING. All members of the Theater Community are welcome to join the group, attend live, and ask questions. A recording of the conversation is expected to be released within 24 hours.

Join the group here.