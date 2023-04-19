Wake Up With BWW 4/19: WAITRESS at Tribeca Film Festival, Plus a Message From Crystal Lucas Perry!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Happy opening to Peter Pan Goes Wrong, which officially opens on Broadway tonight!

The live capture of Waitress the Musical will premiere at Tribeca Film Festival this year! The cast includes Sara Bareilles (Jenna), Eric Anderson (Cal), Drew Gehling (Dr. Pomatter), and more!

Laura Benanti reprised her role as former First Lady Melania Trump on Monday's episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert! Watch the hilarious clip below!

Plus, watch a special video message from Crystal Lucas Perry in honor of BroadwayWorld's 20th anniversary!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

A Birthday Message From Crystal Lucas Perry We'll be celebrating our 20th Anniversary in a plethora of ways that we'll soon be sharing, including a major design update and more. Also, we'd love you to join us on May 21, 2023 for our 20th Anniversary Celebration at Sony Hall, benefitting Broadway Cares / Equity Fights AIDS and featuring some of our favorite performers. Learn more and get tickets here!

Today's Top Stories

Jake Gyllenhaal Reveals the Show He'd Like to Appear in Next on Broadway

by Stephi Wild

Jake Gyllenhaal has revealed the next role he'd like to take on on the Broadway stage.. (more...)

WAITRESS Live Capture Starring Sara Bareilles to Premiere at Tribeca Film Festival

by Michael Major

The cast of the filmed Broadway production will include Sara Bareilles (Jenna), Eric Anderson (Cal), Charity Angel Dawson (Becky), Christopher Fitzgerald (Ogie), Drew Gehling (Dr. Pomatter), Caitlin Houlahan (Dawn), Dakin Matthews (Joe) and Joe Tippett (Earl).. (more...)

Video: Laura Benanti Returns as Melania Trump on THE LATE SHOW

by Stephi Wild

Laura Benanti reprised her role as former First Lady Melania Trump on Monday's episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert!. (more...)

Photos: Backstage at Closing Night of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

by Bruce Glikas

Broadway's longest-running show ever, The Phantom of the Opera, took its final Broadway bow on April 16, 2023, after a 35-year run. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from backstage and behind the scenes here!. (more...)

Video: Josh Groban Reveals What's Really Inside the SWEENEY TODD Meat Pies on COLBERT

by Michael Major

On The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Josh Groban discussed returning to Broadway as the title role in Sweeney Todd and revealed that the hardest part of his performance is eating the show's 'disgusting' meat pies before singing 'My Friends.' He went on to reveal what the pies they use in the production are actually made of. Watch the video now!. (more...)

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 4/16/23

by

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 4/16/2023.. (more...)

Photos: Bernadette Peters & Sean Hayes Visit SWEENEY TODD on Broadway

by Chloe Rabinowitz

See photos of Bernadette Peters and Sean Hayes visiting Sweeney Todd on Broadway!. (more...)

Video: Andrew Lloyd Webber Plays EVITA, CATS & More For Jimmy Fallon; Teases PHANTOM's Return

by Michael Major

Andrew Lloyd Webber sat down with Jimmy Fallon last night on The Tonight Show to discuss the recent closing of The Phantom of the Opera. Later on, Lloyd Webber sat down at the piano to perform some of his hit songs, including iconic notes from Evita, The Phantom of the Opera, Cats, Jesus Christ Superstar, and more. Watch the video now!. (more...)

54 Below to Transition to Nonprofit Status

by Chloe Rabinowitz

54 Below, the celebrated Times Square cabaret venue has transitioned to nonprofit status.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet

- Peter Pan Goes Wrong opens tonight!

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!