Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Josh Groban Reveals What's Really Inside the SWEENEY TODD Meat Pies on COLBERT

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber is now running at Broadway's Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.

Apr. 18, 2023  

Josh Groban sat down with Stephen Colbert on The Late Show to discuss starring on Broadway as the title role in Sweeney Todd.

Groban discussed returning to Broadway in the highly-anticipated production and revealed that the hardest part of his performance is eating the show's "disgusting" meat pies before singing "My Friends." He went on to share what the pies they use in the production are actually made of.

"What's funny about our meat pies in this particular production is that I'm a pesketarian and Annaleigh Ashford is gluten-free. So they've baked us specific, very L.A. meat pies for us with like vegan, gluten-free flour, there's flour going all over the place. So these pies are disgusting," Groban shared.

He also discussed his meeting with former Sweeney Todds Len Cariou, Michael Ceveris, and Norm Lewis, revealing the advice that they gave to him. Watch the new interview below!

Joining Groban in Sweeney Todd is Annaleigh Ashford as Mrs. Lovett, plus Jordan Fisher (Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen) as Anthony, Gaten Matarazzo ("Stranger Things") as Tobias, Tony Award winner and Laurence Olivier Award nominee Ruthie Ann Miles (The King and I) as Beggar Woman, Maria Bilbao (On Your Feet!) as Johanna, Jamie Jackson (The Last Ship) as Judge Turpin, John Rapson (Les Misérables) as Beadle Bamford, Nicholas Christopher (Hamilton) as Pirelli / Standby for Sweeney Todd, and Jeanna de Waal (Diana: The Musical) as Standby for Mrs. Lovett and Beggar Woman.

Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler's landmark musical tells the tale of a resourceful pie shop owner and a vengeful barber out for blood. After he's sent away by a corrupt judge, Sweeney returns to London years later seeking his long-lost family, and forms an unlikely partnership with Mrs. Lovett, who serves up pies underneath his former shop. Together, they wreak havoc on Fleet Street and serve up the hottest - and most unsettling - pies in London.

Directed by Tony Award winner Thomas Kail (Hamilton) and featuring music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and a book by Hugh Wheeler, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber is now running at Broadway's Lunt-Fontanne Theatre (205 W 46th St, New York, NY 10036).

Watch the interview here:









Related Stories
Photos: Bernadette Peters & Sean Hayes Visit SWEENEY TODD Photo
Photos: Bernadette Peters & Sean Hayes Visit SWEENEY TODD
See photos of Bernadette Peters and Sean Hayes visiting Sweeney Todd on Broadway!
SWEENEY TODD Launches Custom Apron Collaboration Photo
SWEENEY TODD Launches Custom Apron Collaboration
The Broadway production of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street is launching a collaboration with Hedley & Bennett on a custom Sweeney Todd apron.
Photos: Julia Louis-Dreyfus Visits SWEENEY TODD on Broadway Photo
Photos: Julia Louis-Dreyfus Visits SWEENEY TODD on Broadway
Check out photos of Julia Louis-Dreyfus visiting Sweeney Todd!
Video: Josh Groban on Why Starring in SWEENEY TODD Was a Big Risk Photo
Video: Josh Groban on Why Starring in SWEENEY TODD Was a 'Big Risk'
Josh Groban sat down with Gayle King to discuss starring on Broadway in Sweeney Todd. Groban discussed why playing the title role in the musical is a full circle moment and why it was a 'big risk' for him to take on the role. Watch the new interview video now!

From This Author - Michael Major


REASONABLE DOUBT Renewed for Season Two on HuluREASONABLE DOUBT Renewed for Season Two on Hulu
April 17, 2023

“Reasonable Doubt' is from executive producers Raamla Mohamed, Kerry Washington and Larry Wilmore. Morris Chestnut (“The Best Man”) has been served to join the sophomore season, alongside series regulars Emayatzy Corinealdi, McKinley Freeman, Tim Jo, Angela Grovey, Aderinsola Olabode and Thaddeus J. Mixson.
Patti LuPone to Appear on THE VIEW TomorrowPatti LuPone to Appear on THE VIEW Tomorrow
April 17, 2023

Patti LuPone is slated to appear on The View tomorrow, Tuesday, April 18. LuPone will discuss her new film, Beau Is Afraid, which premieres in theaters this Friday, April 21. The film also features Nathan Lane, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Amy Ryan, Richard Kind, and more.
SIX: THE MUSICAL to Perform on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN TonightSIX: THE MUSICAL to Perform on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN Tonight
April 17, 2023

The cast of the tour includes Khaila Wilcoxon as Catherine of Aragon, Storm Lever as Anne Boleyn, Jasmine Forsberg as Jane Seymour, Olivia Donalson as Anna of Cleves, Didi Romero as Katherine Howard, and Gabriela Carrillo as Catherine Parr.
Ed Sheeran to Release New Single 'Boat' on FridayEd Sheeran to Release New Single 'Boat' on Friday
April 17, 2023

Global superstar Ed Sheeran will release his new single 'Boat' on Friday, April 21, alongside a new music video. Last month, Sheeran returned with his new song 'Eyes Closed' - the lead single off of his forthcoming album ' - ' (pronounced Subtract) - alongside its official video. Watch the video trailer for the new single now!
Jordan Klepper Guest Hosts Comedy Central's THE DAILY SHOW This WeekJordan Klepper Guest Hosts Comedy Central's THE DAILY SHOW This Week
April 17, 2023

The Daily Show contributor and comedian’s debut tonight is part of the roster of comedy greats and all-star correspondent and contributors guest hosting the next chapter of the award-winning late night franchises. Tonight’s guests are Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) & Betty Gilpin (Peacock’s “Mrs. Davis”).
share