Video: Josh Groban Reveals What's Really Inside the SWEENEY TODD Meat Pies on COLBERT

Josh Groban sat down with Stephen Colbert on The Late Show to discuss starring on Broadway as the title role in Sweeney Todd.

Groban discussed returning to Broadway in the highly-anticipated production and revealed that the hardest part of his performance is eating the show's "disgusting" meat pies before singing "My Friends." He went on to share what the pies they use in the production are actually made of.

"What's funny about our meat pies in this particular production is that I'm a pesketarian and Annaleigh Ashford is gluten-free. So they've baked us specific, very L.A. meat pies for us with like vegan, gluten-free flour, there's flour going all over the place. So these pies are disgusting," Groban shared.

He also discussed his meeting with former Sweeney Todds Len Cariou, Michael Ceveris, and Norm Lewis, revealing the advice that they gave to him. Watch the new interview below!

Joining Groban in Sweeney Todd is Annaleigh Ashford as Mrs. Lovett, plus Jordan Fisher (Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen) as Anthony, Gaten Matarazzo ("Stranger Things") as Tobias, Tony Award winner and Laurence Olivier Award nominee Ruthie Ann Miles (The King and I) as Beggar Woman, Maria Bilbao (On Your Feet!) as Johanna, Jamie Jackson (The Last Ship) as Judge Turpin, John Rapson (Les Misérables) as Beadle Bamford, Nicholas Christopher (Hamilton) as Pirelli / Standby for Sweeney Todd, and Jeanna de Waal (Diana: The Musical) as Standby for Mrs. Lovett and Beggar Woman.

Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler's landmark musical tells the tale of a resourceful pie shop owner and a vengeful barber out for blood. After he's sent away by a corrupt judge, Sweeney returns to London years later seeking his long-lost family, and forms an unlikely partnership with Mrs. Lovett, who serves up pies underneath his former shop. Together, they wreak havoc on Fleet Street and serve up the hottest - and most unsettling - pies in London.

Directed by Tony Award winner Thomas Kail (Hamilton) and featuring music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and a book by Hugh Wheeler, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber is now running at Broadway's Lunt-Fontanne Theatre (205 W 46th St, New York, NY 10036).

Watch the interview here:



