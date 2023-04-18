Video: Andrew Lloyd Webber Plays EVITA, CATS & More For Jimmy Fallon; Teases PHANTOM's Return

Andrew Lloyd Webber sat down with Jimmy Fallon last night on The Tonight Show to discuss the recent closing of The Phantom of the Opera.

During the segment, Fallon received a letter from The Phantom, revealing that he is "displeased" that he is leaving New York and is "currently obtaining a new address."

Later on, Lloyd Webber sat down at the piano to perform some of his hit songs, including iconic notes from Evita, The Phantom of the Opera, Cats, Jesus Christ Superstar, Bad Cinderella, and more. After playing the songs, the legendary composer shared stories behind the making of each musical.

The Phantom of the Opera, Broadway's longest-running show ever, took its final Broadway bow at the Majestic Theatre on Sunday, April 16, 2023. Bad Cinderella, which also features music by Lloyd Webber, recently opened at the Imperial Theatre on Broadway.

Several of Lloyd Webber's songs have been widely recorded and were successful outside of their parent musicals, such as "Memory" from Cats, "The Music of the Night" and "All I Ask of You" from The Phantom of the Opera, "I Don't Know How to Love Him" from Jesus Christ Superstar, "Don't Cry for Me Argentina" from Evita, and "Any Dream Will Do" from Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

In 2001, The New York Times referred to him as "the most commercially successful composer in history". The Daily Telegraph ranked him the "fifth most powerful person in British culture" in 2008, lyricist Don Black writing "Andrew more or less single-handedly reinvented the musical."

Watch the interview here:



