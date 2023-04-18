Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
WAITRESS
Click Here for More on WAITRESS
WAITRESS Live Capture Starring Sara Bareilles to Premiere at Tribeca Film Festival

WAITRESS Live Capture Starring Sara Bareilles to Premiere at Tribeca Film Festival

Waitress: the Musical - Live on Broadway! will screen at the festival, which takes place from June 7 through 18.

Apr. 18, 2023  

The live capture of Waitress the Musical is an Official Selection of the Tribeca Film Festival!

Waitress: the Musical - Live on Broadway! will have its world premiere at the festival, which takes place from June 7 through 18. Single tickets are set to go on sale on May 2. More information on tickets can be found here.

The premiere will mark the first time that the filmed capture of the Broadway production will be screened. No further release details have been announced at this time.

The Broadway Live Capture of WAITRESS starring Grammy Award® winner Sara Bareilles ("Love Song," "Brave") follows the journey of Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and troubled marriage.

The Hollywood Reporter has also revealed that Sara Bareilles will perform live after the film's first screening.

The cast of the film also includes Eric Anderson (Cal), Charity Angel Dawson (Becky), Christopher Fitzgerald (Ogie), Drew Gehling (Dr. Pomatter), Caitlin Houlahan (Dawn), Dakin Matthews (Joe) and Joe Tippett(Earl).

The ensemble at the team of the filming included Tyrone Davis, Jr., Matt DeAngelis, Andrew Fitch, Henry Gottfried, Molly Jobe, Emily Koch, Max Kumangai, Anastacia McCleskey, Gerianne Pérez, Stephanie Torns, and Nyla Watson.

WAITRESS features Bareilles's original Tony Award® nominated score, a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson (I Am Sam) and stage direction by Tony Award® winner Diane Paulus (Jagged Little Pill, Pippin) based on the Motion Picture Written by Adrienne Shelly.

Bareilles has teased the filmed capture in the past, first revealing that it was in post production in August 2022. The live capture was filmed during Waitress' return to Broadway in 2021.

Waitress originally closed on Broadway on January 5, 2020 after a nearly five year run. The musical then returned to Broadway on September 2, 2021, after the Broadway shutdown. The return engagement then closed pre-maturely on December 20, 2021 due to COVID-19 cases within the cast.

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, a Waitress and expert pie maker stuck in a small town and a loveless marriage. When a baking contest in a nearby county offers her a chance at escape, Jenna fights to reclaim a long-forgotten part of herself.

Through the support of her fellow Waitresses and an unexpected romance Jenna begins to find the courage to take a long-abandoned dream off the shelf. Waitress celebrates the power of friendship, dreams, the family we choose and the beauty of a well baked pie.





Related Stories
54 Below to Host SUGAR, BUTTER, REUNION With Former Jennas Photo
54 Below to Host SUGAR, BUTTER, REUNION With Former Jennas
54 Below will host SUGAR, BUTTER, REUNION: CELEBRATING THE JENNAS OF WAITRESS, featuring Stephanie Torns, Christine Dwyer, and more on October 9th. This one-night-only concert event will have two performances at 7pm (doors open at 5:30) and 9:30pm (doors open at 9pm).
WAITRESS Live Capture With Sara Bareilles Now in Post-Production Photo
WAITRESS Live Capture With Sara Bareilles Now in Post-Production
A filmed capture of the Broadway production of Waitress with Sara Bareilles is now in post-production. After previously teasing the film on her Instagram story, a new feature with Bareilles in the New Yorker reveals that she is currently working on a pro-shot of the hit musical at a flim studio in the Meatpacking District.
VIDEO: Sara Bareilles & Nicolina Perform She Used to Be Mine on AMERICAN IDOL Photo
VIDEO: Sara Bareilles & Nicolina Perform 'She Used to Be Mine' on AMERICAN IDOL
Sara Bareilles joined American Idol contestant Nicolina on stage during the show's season 20 finale for a performance of 'She Used to Be Mine' from Waitress. Nicolina, a Toronto native, auditioned for the series with 'She Used to Be Mine,' which landed her a spot in Hollywood after all three judges voted 'yes.'
BWW Review: WAITRESS, Birmingham Hippodrome Photo
BWW Review: WAITRESS, Birmingham Hippodrome
If there's such a thing as the perfect recipe for a musical, then Waitress has surely found it. Like each of Jenna's delicious freshly-baked pies, the show achieves the ideal balance of sweet and sour. By turns hilariously funny, heart-wrenchingly sad and achingly sweet, Waitress knows how to take the audience on a journey through their emotions and leave them truly satisfied.

From This Author - Michael Major


Marieme Single Featured On Michelle Obama & Oprah WinfreyMarieme Single Featured On Michelle Obama & Oprah Winfrey
April 18, 2023

“Built For Greatness,” the new single from Senegalese-American artist Marieme is not only out and available via Venice Music on all digital outlets, but the soon to be anthem is now featured on the Michelle Obama & Oprah Winfrey|The Light We Carry Netflix special.
Chris Meledandri to Receive CinemaCon Award of Excellence in AnimationChris Meledandri to Receive CinemaCon Award of Excellence in Animation
April 18, 2023

Meledandri, founder and CEO of Illumination Entertainment, is one of the industry’s leading producers of event-animated films, including Despicable Me—the most successful animated franchise in cinematic history—as well as Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax, Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch and The Secret Life of Pets and Sing films.
Flogging Molly Announce North America TourFlogging Molly Announce North America Tour
April 18, 2023

Legendary Celtic punk heroes Flogging Molly have just announced North America headlining tour dates in continued support of their seventh album, Anthem (2022). The six-week trek will begin August 17 in Denver, CO, and will feature direct support from Los Angeles punk band The Bronx and added support from a surprise special guest.
LINKIN PARK 'Meteora 20th Anniversary Edition' Debuts at #1LINKIN PARK 'Meteora 20th Anniversary Edition' Debuts at #1
April 18, 2023

LINKIN PARK return to the top of the charts this week! Meteora 20th Anniversary Edition has arrived as the #1 Rock Album in the World. Not only did it land at #8 on the Billboard 200 and #3 on the Top Album Sales Chart, but it also captured #1 on the Top Rock Albums Chart, Top Hard Rock Albums Chart, and Top Catalog Albums Chart.
Video: Josh Groban Reveals What's Really Inside the SWEENEY TODD Meat Pies on COLBERTVideo: Josh Groban Reveals What's Really Inside the SWEENEY TODD Meat Pies on COLBERT
April 18, 2023

On The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Josh Groban discussed returning to Broadway as the title role in Sweeney Todd and revealed that the hardest part of his performance is eating the show's 'disgusting' meat pies before singing 'My Friends.' He went on to reveal what the pies they use in the production are actually made of. Watch the video now!
share