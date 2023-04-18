WAITRESS Live Capture Starring Sara Bareilles to Premiere at Tribeca Film Festival

The live capture of Waitress the Musical is an Official Selection of the Tribeca Film Festival!

Waitress: the Musical - Live on Broadway! will have its world premiere at the festival, which takes place from June 7 through 18. Single tickets are set to go on sale on May 2. More information on tickets can be found here.

The premiere will mark the first time that the filmed capture of the Broadway production will be screened. No further release details have been announced at this time.

The Broadway Live Capture of WAITRESS starring Grammy Award® winner Sara Bareilles ("Love Song," "Brave") follows the journey of Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and troubled marriage.

The Hollywood Reporter has also revealed that Sara Bareilles will perform live after the film's first screening.

The cast of the film also includes Eric Anderson (Cal), Charity Angel Dawson (Becky), Christopher Fitzgerald (Ogie), Drew Gehling (Dr. Pomatter), Caitlin Houlahan (Dawn), Dakin Matthews (Joe) and Joe Tippett(Earl).

The ensemble at the team of the filming included Tyrone Davis, Jr., Matt DeAngelis, Andrew Fitch, Henry Gottfried, Molly Jobe, Emily Koch, Max Kumangai, Anastacia McCleskey, Gerianne Pérez, Stephanie Torns, and Nyla Watson.

WAITRESS features Bareilles's original Tony Award® nominated score, a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson (I Am Sam) and stage direction by Tony Award® winner Diane Paulus (Jagged Little Pill, Pippin) based on the Motion Picture Written by Adrienne Shelly.

Bareilles has teased the filmed capture in the past, first revealing that it was in post production in August 2022. The live capture was filmed during Waitress' return to Broadway in 2021.

Waitress originally closed on Broadway on January 5, 2020 after a nearly five year run. The musical then returned to Broadway on September 2, 2021, after the Broadway shutdown. The return engagement then closed pre-maturely on December 20, 2021 due to COVID-19 cases within the cast.

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, a Waitress and expert pie maker stuck in a small town and a loveless marriage. When a baking contest in a nearby county offers her a chance at escape, Jenna fights to reclaim a long-forgotten part of herself.

Through the support of her fellow Waitresses and an unexpected romance Jenna begins to find the courage to take a long-abandoned dream off the shelf. Waitress celebrates the power of friendship, dreams, the family we choose and the beauty of a well baked pie.