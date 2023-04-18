Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Laura Benanti Returns as Melania Trump on THE LATE SHOW

Colbert discussed Donald Trump's legal troubles and potential 2024 presidential campaign, and asked Benanti-as-Melania if she plans to support her husband.

Apr. 18, 2023  

Laura Benanti reprised her role as former First Lady Melania Trump on last night's episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert!

In the sketch, Stephen Colbert discussed Donald Trump's legal troubles and potential 2024 presidential campaign, and asked Benanti-as-Melania if she plans to support her husband.

"I was there, but no one saw me because during his speech, I happened to be in the bathroom," she said of Trump's recent event in Mar-A-Lago. "If he can spend half an hour spewing crap, then so can I!"

Watch the clip below!

With Broadway credits ranging from the My Fair Lady revival and Steve Martin's Meteor Shower to She Loves Me, Laura Benanti garnered a Tony® Award in the category of "Best Featured Actress in a Musical" for the 2008 production of Gypsy-among five career nominations to date. Meanwhile, her performance in Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown would be honored with the Drama Desk Award and Outer Critics Circle Award for "Best Featured Actress in a Musical." Simultaneously, she enchanted audiences on the small screen, appearing on Younger, Supergirl, Nashville, The Good Wife, Nurse Jackie, and more in addition to films including WORTH and the upcoming Here Today. Laura recently released a book for moms entitled "M is for MAMA (and also Merlot): A Modern Mom's ABCs" available now on Amazon.

