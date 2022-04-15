Wake Up With BWW 4/15: AMERICAN BUFFALO Reviews, Muny's JOSEPH... Casting, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Last night, American Buffalo officially opened on Broadway. Read the reviews below and stay tuned for our coverage of the big night!

Plus, casting has been announced for Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at the Muny, and more!

Review Roundup: AMERICAN BUFFALO Opens On Broadway Starring Darren Criss, Sam Rockwell, and Laurence Fishburne

by Review Roundups

American Buffalo opens tonight at Circle in the Square Theatre on Thursday, April 14, 2022, exactly two years after it was originally scheduled to open, for a strictly limited 16-week engagement. Read the reviews!. (more...)

Today's Top Stories

Jason Gotay, Jessica Vosk, Eric Jordan Young and Mykal Kilgore Will Lead JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at the Muny

by Stephi Wild

The Muny announced today that Jason Gotay, Jessica Vosk, Eric Jordan Young and Mykal Kilgore will star in Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, August 12-18, 2022.. (more...)

Bernard Telsey Teases More Tony Winners for THE GILDED AGE Season Two

by Michael Major

Casting directors Bernard Telsey and Adam Caldwell have revealed that more Tony winners and Tony nominees will be joining The Gilded Age in it's upcoming season season. In a new interview with Variety, the pair discussed the positive response response to first season and what audiences can expect in season two.. (more...)

North American Tour of BEETLEJUICE to Launch December 2022 in San Francisco

by Chloe Rabinowitz

What a week in the Netherworld! In addition to the reopening of the Broadway production at the Marquis Theatre last Friday, April 8, the producers of BEETLEJUICE have announced the launch of a North American Tour in December 2022.. (more...)

Photos: First Look at Beanie Feldstein, Ramin Karimloo, Jane Lynch & More in FUNNY GIRL

by Chloe Rabinowitz

FUNNY GIRL stars Screen Actors Guild Award nominee Beanie Feldstein as Fanny Brice, Tony and Olivier Award nominee Ramin Karimloo as Nick Arnstein, Jeff Award winner Jared Grimes as Eddie Ryan and five-time Emmy Award winner Jane Lynch as Mrs. Rose Brice. . (more...)

Meet the Cast of POTUS

by Stephi Wild

Selina Fillinger's new Broadway comedy POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive, officially began previews last night, April 14. Meet the cast!. (more...)

Darren Criss and Mia Swier Welcome A Baby Girl!

by A.A. Cristi

Darren Criss, one of the stars of Broadway's revival of American Buffalo, and his wife, Mia Swier, have announced the birth of their first child.. (more...)

Photos: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night for HARMONY

by Bruce Glikas

National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene (NYTF) just celebrated opening night of Harmony, written by the legendary Barry Manilow and his longtime collaborator Bruce Sussman and directed and choreographed by Tony Award-winner Warren Carlyle.. (more...)

THE MUSIC MAN is Accepting Submissions for Child Dancers

by Nicole Rosky

The Telsey Office has just announced that they are seeking young dancers to join the cast of The Music Man on Broadway. Video submissions for kids 7-12 will be accepted through Monday, April 18 at TheMusicManBwayCasting@gmail.com. Rehearsals will begin May 23, 2022.. (more...)

