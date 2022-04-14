Jason Gotay, Jessica Vosk, Eric Jordan Young and Mykal Kilgore Will Lead JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at the Muny

The Muny announced today that Jason Gotay, Jessica Vosk, Eric Jordan Young and Mykal Kilgore will star in Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, August 12-18, 2022. The grand finale of The Muny's 104th season is directed and choreographed Josh Rhodes, with Lee Wilkins as associate choreographer, and music direction by Sinai Tabak. Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is proudly sponsored by U.S. Bank.

"Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is a show that always gives its audience pure joy," said Muny Artistic Director and Executive Producer Mike Isaacson, "and Eric, Jason, Jessica and Mykal are some of the most joyous, giving artists I know, so these are matches made in a dreamcoat."

Jason Gotay (Joseph) Muny: Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella (Topher), Disney's The Little Mermaid (Prince Eric), Mamma Mia! (Sky), Into the Woods (Jack), Muny Magic at the Sheldon. He most recently starred as Rafa Caparros in the Gossip Girl revival from HBO Max. Broadway: Bring It On: The Musical (Randall), Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark. New York: Evita (Che) and Call Me Madam (Kenneth) for NY City Center Encores!; 50th Anniversary Concert of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (Lincoln Center), Renascence (Transport Group). TV: Love Life, NBC's Peter Pan Live! Regional: Disney's Freaky Friday, A Bronx Tale and The Prince of Egypt (US and Denmark).



Jessica Vosk (Narrator) recently finished her acclaimed solo show at Carnegie Hall. Broadway: Wicked (Elphaba, tour and 15th Anniversary Broadway company), Fiddler on the Roof (Fruma-Sarah), Finding Neverland and The Bridges of Madison County. Jessica played the Narrator in the 50th Anniversary Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (Lincoln Center), created the role of Aunt Val in the world premiere of Becoming Nancy and starred in Something to Dance About, a Jerome Robbins tribute with the New York City Ballet. She also dazzled in the Grammy-nominated San Francisco Symphony's West Side Story (Anita). Her independently produced albums Wild and Free and A Very Coco Christmas appeared on Billboard and iTunes Charts and are available on all streaming platforms. Vosk started with a finance career before taking a leap to the Broadway stage, and her story has been featured on ABC's 20/20 and NBC's Nightly News.



Eric Jordan Young (Jacob/Potiphar/Guru) is an accomplished producer, director, choreographer, playwright and songwriter with TV, Broadway (Ragtime, Chicago, Seussical, The Look of Love), off-Broadway, regional (NYSF, Lincoln Center, Kennedy Center, Alliance Theatre), national tour (Chicago, Ragtime, Dreamgirls) and commercial credits. Las Vegas: Cocktail Cabaret (Caesars Palace), Rock of Ages (The Venetian, Rio), Shakin' (Planet Hollywood), Chicago (Mandalay Bay), Starlight Express (Las Vegas Hilton) and Vegas! The Show. Eric has performed with the Atlanta Symphony, Buffalo Philharmonic, Chicago Philharmonic and the New York Pops at Carnegie Hall. His solo album Once In A Lifetime, was produced by his company EnJoY! Productions and his one-man musical Sammy & Me won ArtVoice and Salt Awards. Associate Director: Footloose (Norwegian Cruise Lines) and the immersive production of Rock of Ages (Hollywood). Eric recently joined the teaching faculty in the Theatre Department at Long Island University.



Mykal Kilgore (Pharaoh) is so pleased to be returning to The Muny! Muny: Smokey Joe's Café, Jesus Christ Superstar, Muny Magic at the Sheldon. Broadway: Motown The Musical and Hair. Other theatre credits include Songs for a New World (Encores! Off-Center and cast recording) and The Book of Mormon (first national tour). Mykal is an award-winning actor and a Grammy and NAACP Image Award nominated singer/songwriter for his album A Man Born Black and was most recently seen on his American tour of The Man in the Barbershop. Film/TV: Collateral Beauty, NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert and The Wiz Live!

Originally written by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber as a children's oratorio, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat has, in time, expanded to become one of the most beloved shows ever. The story of Jacob, his 12 sons, and the amazing Technicolor adventures of Joseph features a multi-colored score of favorites including "Any Dream Will Do," "Go, Go, Go Joseph" and "Close Every Door." The first Muny production in a decade, audiences are guaranteed a night of big Muny family joy - with, of course, a megamix!



The Telsey Office is the official casting partner for The Muny. Full casting will be announced at a later date.



The Muny's 2022 Season includes Chicago (June 13-19), Lerner and Loewe's Camelot (June 22-28), Disney and Cameron Macintosh's Mary Poppins (July 5-13), Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (July 16-22), Legally Blonde, The Musical (July 25-31), The Color Purple (August 3-9) and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (August 12-18).

Season tickets are currently on sale. Single tickets will be available beginning May 23. Muny gift cards for the 104th season are now available online and at The Muny Box Office. For more information, visit muny.org or call (314) 361-1900.